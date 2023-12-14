MONUMENTAL ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES FRANK JACOBS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Monumental Energy Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRG) (FSE: BE5) (OTCQB: MNMRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Jacobs, New Zealand Energy Corp's largest shareholder and director, to the board of Monumental Energy.

Max Sali, Founder, Director and VP Corp Development comments "It is a great pleasure to add Frank Jacobs to our board of directors, especially as the largest shareholder of NZ Energy Corp. His wealth of knowledge as a successful petroleum engineer brings a great deal of experience to our board as we move toward multiple avenues of clean and green assets and investments. We are privileged to be able to invest alongside Frank and drive value through this opportunity. I have always said that anyone who puts their own capital towards an investment means that they demonstrate their faith in what is bound to come and Frank as a highly successful individual gives us confidence that this investment will be a success."

Frank completed degrees in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering from the HTS in Breda, the Netherlands as well as the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. He has extensive upstream oil and gas experience and served as a director and officer of a number of listed companies on both the ASX and TSXV exchanges.

He was in the past specifically appointed to grow companies such as Cue Energy Resources, Cultus Petroleum, Anzoil, Triangle Energy and PetroReal Energy Corporation. This was achieved through acquisitions of producing properties as well as judicial, low risk exploration.

In 2015, Mr. Jacobs briefly was COO of TAG Oil, NZEC close neighbor and is familiar with the operational environment of oil and gas fields in New Zealand.

About Monumental Energy Corp.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sector. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile and a 50.01% interest in the Salar De Turi lithium project in Chile. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border. The Company owns securities of New Zealand Energy Corp.

