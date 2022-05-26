MONTRÉAL WILL HOST THE WORLD TRIATHLON CHAMPIONSHIPS IN A MONTH!

MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This coming June 23 to 26, Montréal's elite world triathletes will be amping up Montréal's energy and excitement with the very first World Triathlon Championships Series - Sprint and Relay, held as part of the 6th edition of the Groupe Copley World Triathlon . This international triathlon is the most important of its kind ever held in Québec since the World Championships were held here in 1999.

Featuring Elite, Junior and Amateurs from around the world, more than 1500 athletes will be competing at Port of Montréal's Grand Quay and at the heart of historic Old Montréal all the way to the doorstep of downtown during the Super Sprint (300 m swim, 7.2 km cycle and 2 km run) and Sprint (750 m, 20 km and 5 km) races. Adrenaline seekers and athletic spectators alike are all enthusiastically welcome to come and watch for free!

"Our organization has been presenting the highest level of triathlon competitions every year since 2016," said Patrice Brunet, President of the Groupe Copley World Triathlon. "We planned our event around the Super Sprint and Sprint events for faster, more explosive and more spectacular competitions. By focusing on these new "elimination" and "mixed relay" races, it becomes a more exciting triathlon competition that showcases new kinds of athletes. In fact, that was our mission: to present world-class sports events that would make a big impression and inspire people to get moving, with Montréal as the stunning backdrop."

MONTRÉAL MOVES TO THE TRIATHLON BEAT!

The launch of the World Triathlon Championships - Sprint and Relay- will take place on June 23 at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Nations. More than 1,500 participants from over 20 countries will be here for the event, greeting crowds in the streets of Old Montréal. A colorful and festive opening ceremony awaits the public.

With 15 races held over 3 days, from June 24 to 26, Montrealers can expect to be swept up in the energy of these new shorter and faster triathlons. The exhilarating sprints, fast-paced rhythm and electrifying ambiance will definitely be worth it ! Old Montréal's fun and entertainment combined with the performances of hundreds of triathletes will guarantee action-packed days for everyone in attendance.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RACES AND DISTANCES

ELIMINATION

The Elite Super Sprint race was showcased for the first time ever at the Groupe Copley World Triathlon in 2021. The Montréal event is the only one of its kind on the world calendar.

MIXED RELAY

The Elite Super Sprint competition made its debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer and knocked the socks off the sports world.

By participating in all of the qualifying heats to advance to the final as well as the mixed relay, an athlete can complete up to 6 triathlons in 2 days. It's an epic challenge!

SPRINT

Juniors and Amateurs from around the globe will have the chance to follow in the Elite's footsteps and embark on a formidable race as the world looks on. Amateurs must qualify beforehand in their respective countries and age groups. The competition features the world's best athletes for each age group, even at the Amateur level.

FULL PROGRAM HERE

All competitions will be broadcast on several international sports channels. Nearly 196 countries around the world will be tuning in, for an audience of 50 million viewers (television and web). The event will also be broadcast live on triathlonlive.tv

Not only that, but the Groupe Copley World Triathlon will be hosting the second stop on the 2022 World Triathlon Para Series on July 8 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The Groupe Copley World Triathlon is produced by Productions Podium and counts on the invaluable support of Groupe Copley and Subaru Métropolitain. The event has been made possible thanks to the collaboration of Triathlon Québec, Triathlon Canada and World Triathlon as well as its public partners: the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec, the Ville de Montréal and Tourisme Montréal.

