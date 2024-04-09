Montreal selected for Polar Bear Expedition

For the first time, a convenient one-day Polar Bear Expedition to Churchill Manitoba will depart from Montreal on November 16th, 2024

EDMONTON, AB, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Gold Star Canadian Tours has announced it has opened registration for its upcoming 1-Day Polar Bear Expedition departing Montreal on November 16, 2024. The Expedition gives guests the opportunity to travel to Churchill, Manitoba, and back in a single day to witness the annual polar migration in the region. This is the first time that Gold Star Canadian Tours is offering the tour with a Montreal departure.

Renowned as the Polar Bear Capital of the World, Churchill offers unparalleled opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts to observe these iconic animals in their natural habitat.

Gold Star Canadian Tours' Polar Bear Expedition leaving from Montreal offers guests the most convenient way to visit the region. The all-inclusive, one-day tour includes a non-stop flight on a private charter jet and a fully guided tour aboard a Tundra Buggy to view polar bears as they wait for the winter ice to return to Hudson Bay.

The Arctic continues to captivate tourists worldwide, with a surge in demand post-pandemic for unique and memorable experiences. Gold Star Canadian Tours has been at the forefront of increasing accessibility to the region, with departures scheduled from Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal.

"Many of our guests are initially surprised to learn that travel to see the Polar Bears in a single day is possible," said Cate Collins, Lead Scientist for Gold Star Canadian Tours. "Montreal is home to adventurous travelers, and without question a Polar Bear Expedition is the perfect fit for many who want to experience the region."

Seats for the Montreal expedition departing are now available for booking. Expeditions fill up quickly, so interested travelers should register today by visiting goldstarcanada.com or calling toll-free at 1-855-665-4924.

