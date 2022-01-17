Montreal Seedy Weekend invites you to discover seeding stories!

Planning for the gardening season begins on February 2 with some exciting programming! Participants will be able to take part in two panel discussions and three conferences highlighting various stories about seeds, as well as seven group Q&A sessions to exchange and learn from experts and other seeding enthusiasts!

When: From Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 7:30 pm

To Sunday, February 6, 2022, 9 pm



Where: Virtual event

Important information:

Click here to access all virtual event links.

to access all virtual event links. All activities are free.

All transactions for the purchase of seeds and gardening products will be made via the available official websites of the exhibitors only at cultivermontreal.ca/la-fete-des-semences .

. A map of seed companies and suppliers of gardening products and services is available at cultivermontreal.ca/la-fete-des-semences.

Please note lectures will be given in French.

PROGRAMMING

Find all the links here: https://calendrier.espacepourlavie.ca/seedy-weekend

Wednesday, February 2

7 to 8:30 pm: Seedling stories - What seeds tell us about our crops and our heritage

Opening panel discussion with Sylvia Julia Meriles of Les jardins épicés, Hamidou Maiga of Hamidou Horticulture and Teprine Baldo of Le Noyau

Thursday, February 3

5 to 6:30 pm: Secrets of medicinal seeds

FAQ with Kélanie Chapdelaine of Les jardins féconds de Kélanie, Ariane B. Louis-Seize and Roby Gobeil of Le jardin des vie-la-joie and Teprine Baldo of Le Noyau

7 to 8:30 pm: Gardening for pollinators: Garden Planning and Seed Saving

Lecture with Krin Haglund of Jardin BUZZ

Friday, February 4

5 to 6:30 pm: Characteristics of northern seeds

FAQ with Patrice Fortier from La Société des Plantes, Catherine Wallenburg from Semences Nordiques and Jean-François Lévêque from Jardins de l'écoumène

7 to 8:30 pm: The love of cabbage: Exploring its history and reproductive methods

Lecture by Audrey Fontaine of Jardins La Brouette

Saturday, February 5

10 am to noon: Feeding the city: Urban agriculture I

FAQ with Shawn Manning from Semis Urbains, Geoffroy Renaud from Champignons Maison, Martin Boisvert from École Néo-Terra and Krin Haglund from Jardin BUZZ

1 to 2:30 pm: Guardians of rare seeds

FAQ with Lyne Bellemare from Terre Promise, Josée Pelletier from Semences des artisans and Audrey Fontaine from Jardins La Brouette

7 to 8:30 pm: Beyond the catalogue: How and why we choose our seeds

Lecture by Daniel Brisebois of the Tourne-sol Cooperative Farm

Sunday, February 6

10 to 11:30 am: Feeding the city: Urban agriculture II

FAQ with Hamidou Maiga of Hamidou Horticulture, Virginie Boivin-Jodoin of Atelier champignons Big Bloc and Jean-Philippe Alie of Les Fraises Alpines L'Ouvre-Cœur

1 to 2:30 pm: Seeds and community initiatives

FAQ with Eve-Justine Beaudin from the Bibliothèque de La Petite-Patrie, Francis Cecil-Cardinal from My Space for Life Garden and Andrée Nault from the Montréal Biodôme

3 to 4:30 pm: Ancestral and heritage seeds

FAQ with Catherine Gagnon-Mackay of Semences du Portage, Isaac Veilleux of Potager ornemental de Catherine and Daniel Brisebois of the Tourne-sol Cooperative Farm

7 to 8:30 pm: From seed to plate - The role of seeds in a healthy and sustainable food system

Closing panel discussion with Jean-Nick Trudel from the Association des marchés publics du Québec (AMPQ), Bernard Lavallée from Le nutritionniste urbain and Lyne Bellemare from Terre Promise

About

Origins

This event is an offshoot of the community-based urban agriculture movement in Montreal. Founded in 2001 by the organizations Action communiterre and the Dépôt centre communautaire d'alimentation, then carried by the solidarity organization Alternatives in 2017, the event is now in the hands of Cultiver Montréal, the city's farming network.

Sponsors

We would like to acknowledge the generosity of our Melon d'Or sponsors, the Association des Marchés Publics du Québec (AMPQ), Champignons Maison and the Tourne-Sol Cooperative Farm.

Cultiver Montréal is the multisectoral network of urban agriculture in Greater Montreal. It brings together, accompanies, supports and promotes players in all forms of urban and peri-urban agriculture in Greater Montreal, in consultation with its members, to make Montreal a sustainable, resilient and nourishing city.

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

