LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal – Saint-Hubert Airport (YHU) is pleased to announce the construction of a new terminal, which is in line with its desire to create a true aeronautical hub, bringing together companies in the sector, flight schools, university research laboratories, air carriers and passengers.

The first step in this development is materialized today: the offer of services at Montreal – Saint-Hubert Airport will increase as of 2024. Flights to Canadian destinations such as Vancouver, Calgary and Halifax will be offered by Porter, and more regional flights will be offered by Pascan. Other carriers that will also launch flights from YHU will be announced soon. With an initial investment of $200 million from the private sector, a new modern terminal will be built, and the airport's infrastructure and facilities will be upgraded. A new hotel with 130 rooms and meeting facilities will also be built near the terminal to accommodate travelers, researchers, students and business people.

With this new development vision, YHU will not only be a very important player in the Canadian airline industry, but also the leading model of an airport in harmony with its community.

Quotes

"The development of an aeronautics hub is a promising project for Quebec. Our terminal meets a growing need to ensure a service of quality for travelers in Quebec. We also intend to contribute to the development of new technologies in the field of aviation.

Furthermore, we are committed to meeting the highest standards of sustainable development and I am convinced that the airport will play a major role in the sustainable economic and tourism development of the community.

For my part, I intend to ensure an effective and pragmatic management of this development, with our partners in a spirit of understanding and respect."

-Yanic Roy, Chief executive officer, Montréal – Saint-Hubert Airport

"The construction of this new terminal is amazing news for the communities this airport will serve in Quebec and across the country. As the air sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the addition of the new services that come out of this new development will ensure our air sector is more competitive. As the population in the region continues to grow, it is essential that airports like this one are equipped to continue to serve the population in the years to come. In addition to the benefits for regional connectivity, this new terminal will help reduce bottlenecks, ensure that Canadians are better served in this region, strengthen our supply chain and create good jobs for Canadians."

- The Honorable Omar Alghabra, Federal Minister of Transport

"These investments will improve and diversify air service in the Greater Montreal area. We are delighted to see that this project will also facilitate access to new destinations. This is excellent news for the economic and tourism development of our regions. "

-Geneviève Guilbault, Vice-Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"Finally, we have in our hands a development plan for the airport that responds to the concerns of the population by ensuring that the quality of life of citizens is respected and that our environmental objectives are met, thanks to the social acceptability parameters established between the City and YHU as part of the February 2 announcement. In addition, the strengthening of our aerospace cluster through YHU's contribution to the supply of available land strategically positions us for the establishment of a formal innovation zone by the Quebec government. This will make our city more attractive to companies in the sector, thereby meeting our economic development targets, another key factor in the population's support, as highlighted in the report by the Office de participation publique de Longueuil (OPPL)."

-Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

"Investing in a new passenger terminal at Montreal - Saint-Hubert Airport is a catalyst for Porter to develop a network of flights at YHU connecting with cities across the country. Longueuil will benefit from substantial economic development and Greater Montreal travelers will have additional, convenient options."

- Michael Deluce, President and CEO, Porter Aviation Holdings Inc.

"We have been operating commercial flights at YHU for 20 years, and this is the most structuring project we have seen here at the airport. With this development plan, coupled with our commercial agreement with Porter, we will be able to enhance our air service and improve the service offering for regional residents."

- Yani Gagnon, Co-Owner of Pascan Aviation

"One of the strategic axes of the CCIRS is the fluidity of the transportation of people and goods. In this context, the development of the Montreal – Saint-Hubert Airport is essential. I welcome the announcement of the construction of the new terminal, which will certainly create jobs and contribute to the revitalization of the airport area, all in accordance with the major priorities of the territory we serve,"

- Isabelle Foisy, President of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

About YHU

Welcome to YHU: where dynamism and innovation drive our actions. In harmony with its environment, YHU is committed to providing modern, efficient, and accessible airport services to passengers, airlines and the various aviation professions. Thanks to its strategic geographic location, the airport regularly welcomes business and prestige flights. Located 15 minutes from downtown Montreal, it has direct access to major roadways and public transit.

