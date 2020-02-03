Montreal's Top Employers for 2020 - City of Beaconsfield Wins Top Employer Award

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - We are proud to announce that the City of Beaconsfield was named one of Montreal's top employers for 2020.

Organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, this annual competition recognizes the employers in Greater Montreal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Evaluations are based on criteria such as work atmosphere, benefits, vacation and paid time off, continuing education and skills development, employee engagement and work-family reconciliation policies.

"It's a great honour to be recognized among Montreal's top employers. This recognition is a remarkable accomplishment and demonstrates a key priority for our organization – to provide a healthy and rewarding work environment where employees feel motivated and happy. The dedication and day-to-day commitment of our staff is the driving force behind our success. On behalf of Management and Council, I want to thank them warmly for their excellent work, "said Patrice Boileau, Director General.

The City of Beaconsfield is located in the West Island of Montreal. The organization promotes a positive workplace culture and offers many social benefits and pleasant surroundings. Depending on the season, the number of employees varies between 150 and 200 working in the following departments: Culture and Leisure, Sustainable Development, Finance and Treasury, Public Works, Urban Planning and Municipal Patrol, Human Resources, Registry and Public Affairs, and General Management.

