MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, April 29, 2021, the Association Québécoise pour la promotion de la santé des personnes utilisatrices de drogues (AQPSUD) and its partners invite you to the National Day of Action on the Overdose Crisis. The event begins at Place Émilie-Gamelin at 1 pm!

1 pm – Place Émilie Gamelin: start of the funeral procession

– Place Émilie Gamelin: start of the funeral procession 2:15 pm – Parc Jean Narrache: press conference

– Parc Jean Narrache: press conference 3:00 pm – Montreal Public Health Agency: Montage of the cemetery

For several years now, Canada has been plunged into a major public health crisis that has killed tens of thousands of people. Since the beginning of the pandemic, overdoses have been increasing at an exponential rate. However, the situation does not seem to cause a major response from public authorities to put an end to this crisis.

The pandemic and curfew exacerbate social inequalities, severely affecting vulnerable populations, including people who use drugs.

The situation we are in has nothing to do with the sporadic waves of overdoses we witnessed until now, and the measures put in place until now don't seem to have a major impact on mortality.

This situation drives us to the conclusion that there is no solution in sight in the current legislative framework on psychoactive substances. A number of Quebec municipalities will gather this year so that we can put an end to this major public health crisis, a crisis driven by policy. "They talk, we die!"

