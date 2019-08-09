Montreal's Italian Week is back for a 26th edition from August 9 to 18, 2019

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal's Italian Week is a major cultural event that has been unfolding throughout the city for 25 years now. During the summer season, festival-goers of all origins are invited to come discover and celebrate the various contributions of Italy to Canadian culture through its music, art and gastronomy. This year, the program of events includes concerts, a musical play, an opera, a film festival, exhibitions, cooking classes, and historical tours, to name a few. As part of its 26th edition, Montreal's Italian Week will be welcoming you from August 9 to 18, 2019!

"With the celebrations surrounding Montreal's Italian Week's 26th edition, we wish that festival-goers continue to discover Italian culture, but also that they participate in it. We hope that this year's edition will be unforgettable!"

– Josie Verrillo, Director General of the National Congress of Italian Canadians

A well-known singer amongst the Italian-Canadian community, Marco Calliari teams up with Montreal's Italian Week once more as spokesperson of the event. Celebrating 30 years of career with a new album titled "Bang! Bang!", Calliari will be on stage with Peppe Voltarelli on Friday, August 16, in Little Italy.

This year, the region of Calabria will be highlighted through Montreal's Italian Week's events. During the big weekend in Little Italy, from August 16 to 18, Saint-Laurent Boulevard will be buzzing with festivities: artists, dessert contest, Fiat exhibition, the fashion show "Moda sotto le stelle," as well as various shows, including that of singer Daniela Fiorentino. To top off this 26th edition, Ruggero Leoncavallo's opera "Pagliacci," with the symphony orchestra led by Maestro Gianluca Martinenghi, will be presented on Sunday, August 18.

Presented by Mastro© and San Daniele©, Montreal's Italian Week is an ecologically responsible festival and an essential part of Montreal's summer scene. Its events are free, accessible to all, and will occupy several boroughs of Montreal, as well as Laval:

AUGUST 9 TO 15



Film festival (Leonardo da Vinci Centre, Casa d'Italia and Concordia University )

AUGUST 10

Notre-Dame -de-Grâce ( Georges-Saint-Pierre Park )

AUGUST 10

Montreal-North (Saint-Laurent Park and Aimé-Léonard Park)

AUGUST 11

Laval (de Lausanne Park)

AUGUST 10 TO 12

Rivière-des-Prairies (Paroisse Maria-Auxiliatrice)

AUGUST 13

LaSalle ( Ouellette Park )

AUGUST 15

Saint-Léonard ( Wilfrid-Bastien Park )

AUGUST 16 TO 18

Little Italy (Saint-Laurent Boulevard, from Jean-Talon to Beaubien)

Please visit italfestmtl.ca for the full program of events.

ABOUT MONTREAL'S ITALIAN WEEK

Montreal's Italian Week is a cultural festival unfolding throughout the city and celebrating the beauty and diversity of Italy. This celebration offers to more than half a million festival-goers a wide array of shows and activities featuring art, music, gastronomy, fashion, and Italian folklore. The events will take place from August 9 to 18, 2019.

