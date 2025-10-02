MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Heylist, the SaaS platform that connects global brands with emerging creators (with 50,000 followers or less), today announced its official launch in the United States. Its mission: to democratize influencer marketing by enabling creators to generate income and helping brands build authentic, engaging campaigns.

Video showcasing the power of the AI Search feature: every image is authentic content from Heylist creators, found in just seconds through a prompt. Best experienced with sound.

Already adopted by leading brands in beauty, fashion, and food, Heylist has powered hundreds of campaigns proving that authenticity drives real results. In the U.S., pilot projects reached an average engagement rate of 10.3%, nearly double the platform's overall average of 5.5%.

AI Search

With AI Search, finding the right creator becomes instantaneous. Simply type a query--such as "Midwest moms with curly hair" or "vegan runners"--and the platform directly analyzes visual content and profiles to deliver the best matches. Developed by Heylist's in-house data science team with the support of MILA, this technology places the startup at the forefront of innovation in influencer marketing.

To mark the launch, Heylist released a playful video featuring its community: every word of the upbeat song was searched using the new function, and all visuals on screen come from real results generated in seconds.

"For us, creators are not inventory, they're partners. This feature pushes the boundaries of a simplified experience and multiplies their opportunities," said Vicky Boudreau, CEO and co-founder of Heylist. "With AI Search, we're offering a world first that simplifies a process often complex and manual. Both brands and creators benefit from greater efficiency and authenticity."

A Simplified 5-Step Experience

Heylist automates brand–creator collaboration in five steps: profile verification, recruitment and onboarding, centralized campaign management, real-time post tracking, and live audience analytics. For creators, the platform provides opportunities aligned with their values and lifestyle, with full transparency on briefs, products, and compensation.

Growth and Funding

In February 2024, Heylist raised $1.6M CAD in an oversubscribed round with participation from Accelia Capital, Investissement Québec, The51, and Canadian and Californian angel investors. The company has experienced rapid growth, with a 36% compounded monthly rate and a creator network that has quadrupled in one year. Heylist aims to double its U.S. footprint by the end of 2025, in a market estimated at $10.5B.

About Heylist

Co-founded by Montreal entrepreneur Vicky Boudreau, who brings nearly 15 years of experience in influencer marketing, Heylist is built on a simple idea: authenticity can scale. The platform enables brands to run credible, effective campaigns while giving creators income, opportunities, and creative freedom.

SOURCE Heylist Inc.

Media Contact: Kiara Jaouich, [email protected], 514-690-9094