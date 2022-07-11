Montreal's Dawson College named Sustainability Institution of the Year

MONTREAL, July 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dawson College was named Sustainability Institution of the Year by the Alliance for Sustainability Leadership in Education and Allianz Global Investors at the virtual awards ceremony held last week (July 6).

The International Green Gown Awards recognize and celebrate the exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by universities and colleges around the world.

Judges were unequivocal in their praise for Dawson's "ambition, scale and outcomes" of the 'well-being for all' value engrained in the College's strategic plan and in everything it does. They also congratulated Dawson's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, calling the College "a worthy winner."

Dawson stood out in a field of 56 finalists, many from large universities in 19 countries around the world. The College congratulates its fellow nominees for their exceptional and inspiring sustainability projects.

"We are all working toward a common goal of tackling climate challenges and threats to biodiversity," said Chris Adam, the Coordinator of Sustainable Dawson's projects and initiatives.

This awards program is endorsed by the United Nations Environment Program as part of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. It is supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), the Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) and International Association of Universities (IAU) to encourage the next generation to take action for a sustainable future.

Dawson's Director General Diane Gauvin said: "The Green Gown Award is a validation of Dawson's mission to educate our students through transformative and innovative learning activities that engage learners and empower them to become active, responsible citizens. We are enriching society by cultivating partnerships and contributing to a peaceful, sustainable future."

The video for the winning sustainable institution entry can be viewed here.

This award comes two years following Dawson achieving the gold-level accreditation for leadership in sustainability from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) .

