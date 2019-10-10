Montreal's BrainBox AI selected as a Top Innovator in the Clean Tech Track of the 2019 New England Venture Summit

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BrainBox AI has been selected as a Top Innovator in the Clean Tech Track of the 2019 New England Venture Summit. The latter is the premier industry gathering connecting venture capitalists, corporate VCs, angel investors, technology transfer professionals, senior executives of venture-backed, emerging and early-stage companies, university researchers, incubators and premier service providers.

Using artificial intelligence and cloud computing, BrainBox AI has developed a solution that connects to a building's existing HVAC installation in order to create an autonomous HVAC system, similar to the concept of an autonomous vehicle. This technology allows for an HVAC system to move from the traditional reactive methodology to a preemptive autonomous operation management mode. The BrainBox AI hardware installs in less than half a day, which is followed by a 4 to 6-week learning period where the artificial intelligence (AI) model identifies and catalogues the building's specific operating behavior to create a unique building energy profile, after which it is able to deliver a significant reduction in a building's total energy spend (25-35%) and carbon footprint (20-40%).

At the New England Venture Summit, a select group of Top Innovators from the Technology, CleanTech, Life Sciences, Healthcare, EdTech and FinTech sectors are chosen to present their breakthrough investment opportunities to an exclusive audience of Venture Capitalists, Private Investors, Investment Bankers, Corporate Investors, and Strategic Partners. BrainBox AI's unique technology combining deep learning, cloud-based computing and algorithms to support a 24/7 self-operating building will be presented.

"We strongly believe that AI-powered autonomous buildings are the next disruptive innovation in our fight against climate change and feel great pride to have been selected as a top innovator by this prestigious group. We very much look forward to presenting our AI-driven solution in December," stated Sam Ramadori, Chief Business Development Officer at BrainBox AI.

BrainBox AI's technology has been applied to various types of commercial real estate, including office towers, hotels, retail stores, warehouses, grocery stores and academic institutions. The machine learning platform adapts to various environments and functions as efficiently with or without a Building Management System (BMS). As no two buildings are the same with regards to thermal profile, the use of artificial intelligence allows for a solution that can scale rapidly and efficiently across a portfolio of buildings.

###



About BrainBox AI

Combining the leadership of Sean Neely, CEO and Co-Founder, and the expertise of Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-Founder, BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of 20 employees and supports real estate clients in 5 key sectors: office buildings, airports, hotels, grocery stores and large commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS). Learn more about BrainBox AI.

SOURCE BrainBox AI

For further information: Edelman, Nicolette Addesa, 514-914-7822, Nicolette.Addesa@edelman.com