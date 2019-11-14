Montreal's BrainBox AI among Canadian companies working with MaRS Discovery District in order to scale Cleantech across Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BrainBox AI has joined the MaRS Discovery District, the largest urban innovation hub in North America. MaRS helps entrepreneurs bring their products to market quickly, while also making organizations and businesses more sustainable and cost-effective. They provide expert advice, and connections to talent, capital and global markets. Joining the MaRS Discovery District will enable BrainBox AI to access key support networks and mentorship opportunities needed to succeed on the world stage. As MaRS is one of the best providers of venture services, BrainBox AI will be able to connect with its worldwide resources and programs across the globe.

Using artificial intelligence and cloud computing, BrainBox AI has developed a solution that connects to a building's existing HVAC installation in order to create an autonomous HVAC system, similar to the concept of an autonomous vehicle. This technology allows HVAC systems to move from the traditional reactive methodology to a preemptive autonomous operation mode. BrainBox AI's single edge device installs in less than half a day, which is followed by a 4 to 6-week learning period during which the artificial intelligence (AI) model identifies and catalogues the building's specific operating behavior to create a unique building energy profile. The AI solution then converts to autonomous modulation mode and begins delivering a significant reduction in the building's total energy spend (25-35%) and carbon footprint (20-40%).

"AI-powered autonomous buildings are an emerging and important disruptive innovation that will enable significant energy savings," said Harvey Coleman, cleantech senior advisor at MaRS. "The MaRS team and I are looking forward to working closely with BrainBox AI to help their business grow, reach new markets and customers, and ultimately, help solve an important problem as businesses seek to reduce their emissions."

BrainBox AI's technology has been applied to various types of commercial real estate, including office towers, hotels, retail stores, warehouses, grocery stores and academic institutions. The machine learning platform adapts to various environments and functions as efficiently with or without a Building Management System (BMS). As no two buildings are the same with regards to thermal profile, the use of self-learning artificial intelligence allows for a solution that can scale rapidly and efficiently across a portfolio of buildings.

"We are very happy to have been selected by MaRS as it is the leading urban innovation hub and a reputable community leader in Canada, for us to work with, and this relationship will help us continue the momentum towards a green building revolution," said Sam Ramadori, Chief Business Development Officer at BrainBox AI. "There is no better time than now to be focusing on reducing the carbon footprint of buildings and our impactful, scalable solution is a way to achieve meaningful results within the aggressive timeline required by international climate change goals."

With the many services offered by MaRS, BrainBox AI will benefit from the ability to build valuable relationships with potential customers, industry participants, government agencies and fellow start-ups. This program allows them to also be able to connect with like-minded VCs, funds and investors from around the world and benefit from expert advice on all aspects of business.



About MaRS Discovery District

MaRS Discovery District (@MaRSDD) in Toronto is North America's largest urban innovation hub. Our purpose is to help innovators change the world. MaRS supports promising ventures tackling key challenges in the health, cleantech, fintech and enterprise sectors as they start, grow and scale. In addition, the MaRS community fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration to drive breakthrough discoveries and new solutions to be adopted in Canada and beyond, growing our economy and delivering societal impact at scale.

About BrainBox AI

Combining the leadership of Sean Neely, CEO and Co-Founder, and the expertise of Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-Founder, BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of 20 employees and supports real estate clients in 5 key sectors: office buildings, airports, hotels, grocery stores and large commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS). Learn more about BrainBox AI.

