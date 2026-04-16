MONTREAL, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announces that credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook to stable and affirmed its "AA" long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured ratings. This upgrade reflects the Port's prospects, its solid financial performance, and the organization's rigorous financial management.

This financial performance is based on two key factors. First, tight cost control, supported by consistent financial discipline throughout the year. Second, the strengthening of internal mechanisms, particularly in investment management. On this matter, forming an investment committee has improved governance and optimized capital allocation decisions. Accordingly, the 2025 EBITDA covered all net capital expenditures in Montreal made during the fiscal year. This means that the Port of Montreal continues to demonstrate excellent financial health.

Agreement with the CIB

Moreover, the credit agreement recently concluded with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) is a major strategic lever to develop the Contrecoeur expansion project and for the future of the Port of Montreal. The CIB's participation helps lower the project's capital costs, making it possible for the MPA to maintain a strong credit rating while keeping strong cash flows for its day-to-day operations.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the MPA's position as Canada's second-largest container port will continue to support revenue generation, even during periods of heightened economic uncertainty. Despite uncertainty surrounding trade relations with the United States and geopolitical tensions, S&P Global Ratings notes that the Port plays a crucial role in domestic trade and is well positioned to benefit from increasing trade with Europe and the Mediterranean. Among its key strengths are:

A very strong market position as Canada's second-largest port

Experienced and prudent management

Robust revenue-generation ability

Financial flexibility through the CIB financing

"Upgrading the outlook on our excellent AA credit rating by Standard & Poor's, the world's largest rating agency, reflects the rigorous financial discipline we have implemented as well as the strength of our business model. It also underscores our ability to successfully carry out transformative projects, such as the one in Contrecoeur, while ensuring responsible and sustainable management of our resources," said Nathalie Pilon, Chair of the MPA Board of Directors.

Details of the S&P Global Ratings report can be found here: Montreal Port Authority Outlook Revised To Stable | S&P Global Ratings

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment hub handling all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the world's largest shipping lines. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside, connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a cruise terminal.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates close to $98.5 billion in economic activity.

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Montréal

Source: Montréal Port Authority, Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, [email protected], 514 531-2410