Update on the schedule for the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - At a presentation held today on the progress of the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion project, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) unveiled an updated construction schedule as well as key environmental compensation measures.

In keeping with the conditions attached to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada's (IAAC) Decision Statement issued in March 2021, the MPA announced that work, which could have begun as early as September 29, is now expected to start in the coming weeks. This will be possible once the final details of the contractual agreement with the consortium responsible for water works, including preparatory activities, are completed.

"Over the past few weeks, the future terminal has reached several key milestones to equip Canada with additional capacity, enabling local businesses to access international markets. To finalize negotiations with the consortium carrying out the works, the closing date has been extended. This adjustment does not affect the project delivery date and will allow us to begin site preparation gradually this fall. Water works will follow once the required permits are in place," said Paul Bird, Chief Commercial Officer at the Montreal Port Authority.

Preparatory work will include the installation of fences and access roads, construction of work platforms, selective tree clearing, and the setup of on-site offices. With the exception of a diversion fence that requires authorization under the Species at Risk Act, the MPA has held the necessary permits for this work since March 2021.

Numerous compensation measures already in place

At the same time, the MPA is actively pursuing the implementation of various environmental compensation plans associated with the project. These plans make it possible to act upstream of the impacts associated with the work and are subject to rigorous monitoring by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC).

"The rigorous framework surrounding this project ensures that it will be carried out responsibly and in constant dialogue with the community. Our goal is to prove that major economic development can go hand in hand with environmental protection," added Mr. Bird.

To date, several conditions of the Decision Statement have already been met, including:

Compensation for fish habitats;

Compensation for bank swallow habitats;

Compensation for waterbird habitats;

Compensation for bat habitats.

By the end of fall, three other compensation plans will be implemented:

The construction of dikes and breakwaters for the planting of food beds for the copper redhorse;

Continuation of tree planting begun in 2024 to compensate for tree cutting;

Creation of wetlands on our land in Contrecœur.

Finally, the Montreal Port Authority reminds that, in July, it submitted an update to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada regarding the work associated with the project. These adjustments, summarized in the document filed with the relevant authorities, primarily include clarifications and optimization measures. In conclusion, the proposed changes to the project are not likely to result in negative environmental effects. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is holding a consultation on the proposed amendments to the decision statement, and the MPA invites stakeholders to participate.

About the Port of Montreal's expansion project

Located in an industrial zone, the Contrecœur land reserve was acquired over 30 years ago by the Montreal Port Authority and has been the focus of thorough collaborative planning to support the development of the supply chain in Quebec and the rest of Canada. With the support of its public and private partners, including financial support from the governments of Canada and Quebec, the Port of Montreal is developing an advanced new container terminal able to handle 1.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2030, when it is expected to be fully operational. At full capacity, the terminal will generate more than 10,000 jobs annually. It will include two berths, a large container handling area, an intermodal rail yard connected to the main network, a truck gate connected to the road network, and support facilities. Advantageously located in the country's main pool of consumers and importers, close to major rail and road routes, the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion will strengthen a world-class logistics hub in the heart of the St. Lawrence Valley.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates close to $98.5 billion in economic activity.

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Montréal

Source: For all interview or information requests from media representatives, please contact: Renée Larouche, Director, Communications, 514 531-2410, [email protected]