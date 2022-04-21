Montréal Manufacturing Technology Show Helps Manufacturers Connect Metalworking Technologies Through Digital Transformation

The in-person biennial event, scheduled for June 14-16 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, will present seasoned industry experts addressing challenges in digital transformation to Industry 4.0; advances in automation technology, such as collaborative robots, vision systems, process automation and mechatronics; and adoption of additive manufacturing or 3D printing. Produced by SME for more than 30 years, the event is expected to attract up to 3,000 manufacturing professionals

"Growth in manufacturing is not only about adoption of technology that is smarter and faster, but it's also about making change when the global landscape shifts," said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. "At the Montréal Manufacturing Technology Show, you will see first-hand how companies already are making smart changes, training their workforce, and getting great ROI. This event will expose you to several key smart-manufacturing disciplines that will guide you on your journey from a smart factory to a smart supply chain, and most of all, to a smart workforce, plus you'll get to talk with these innovators about their experiences."

Willig said Quebec has played a leadership role in digitally transitioning to Industry 4.0 technologies, and that to stay ahead, manufacturers need to continue their adoption of smart manufacturing disciplines, such as artificial intelligence, motion control, augmented reality and virtual reality. These disciplines can help manufacturers run a smarter factory by lowering downtime, managing change, and providing powerful insights into their operations, which can help ensure the future of their business.

MMTS Keynotes, Special Presentations, Conference Sessions

In addition to the exhibition, each day of the Montréal Manufacturing Technology Show (MMTS) will feature keynote addresses from leaders from industry, government and academia, thought-leadership panels with key industry experts debating relevant issues, and conference sessions about technology, issues and solutions that make sense for small- to medium-sized businesses.

The conference sessions will offer a unique opportunity for manufacturers to meet face-to-face with engineers, product designers, and managers to find innovative solutions to their most difficult manufacturing challenges. Presentations will offer a practical look at the issues encountered at multiple levels of the extended enterprise and represent a wide spectrum of manufacturing technologies.

