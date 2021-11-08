Montréal luxury vegan fashion brand jeane & jax launches bomber jacket made from repurposed aviation upholstery fabric

The limited edition jacket, named " "BLAKE" is crafted locally in Montréal from upcycled aviation textiles generously donated by Ultrafabrics , an animal-free performance fabric manufacturer with a donation program inspired by the Japanese concept of Mottainai : finding the intrinsic value in unwanted materials. The polyurethane fabric, which was originally produced to line the interior of aviation spaces, is soft and supple, giving the vegan leather a luxurious feel and comfortable fit.

"BLAKE" takes inspiration from its high-flying source materials. With its bomber design—an icon of the aviation industry—the jacket features princess seams, slit side pockets, decorative front pintuck pleats, and elasticated sleeve cuffs. It's lined with Canadian-made Bemberg fabric: a highly absorbent, breathable, and anti-static liner that is smooth and silky to the touch.

Following the success of last year's limited edition moto jacket, which was made from leftover luxury car interior fabric, the launch of the "BLAKE" jacket represents how jeane & jax has persevered through the unprecedented strains of the COVID-19 pandemic and kept its focus on the core values of its business. In addition to the brand's recently launched fall/winter handbag collection, this upcycled program jacket highlights how jeane & jax continues to forge ahead with its innovative, beautifully crafted, and cruelty-free pieces.

jeane & jax, headed by founder and creative designer Silvia Jeane Gallo, has been a pioneer in sustainable fashion long before it was trendy. The brand is committed to redefining the term "luxury fashion" by combining timeless style and thoughtful, waste-free practices.

About jeane & jax

jeane & jax is a Montréal-based fashion brand dedicated to sustainable luxury vegan fashion. Founded in 2014, the purveyor of vegan leather handbags and footwear expanded their line to include outerwear in 2020 with the introduction of their upcycling zero-waste initiative. jeane & jax is proud to offer a high-end alternative to animal leather while keeping social responsibility at the heart of the brand.

