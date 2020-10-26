Montréal fashion brand jeane & jax unveils limited edition jacket made from upcycled car interiors

Made in Canada, the limited edition jacket will be released October 26th, 2020 and will be sold online for the fall-winter 2020-2021 season.

Inspired by the materials, jeane & jax Founder, Silvia Gallo, designed a form-fitting, minimalist moto-style jacket that features asymmetrical lines, shoulder pads, and hardware free of hazardous metals. The jacket is designed with the urban, chic, and empowered women in mind and made for all fashion enthusiasts alike.

Since the founding of jeane & jax in 2014, Gallo built the company with the desire to shift the values in the fashion industry, redefining what luxury can be by designing timeless fashion pieces using sustainable materials and making them affordable. Every piece in the collection is designed with the future of the planet in mind and represents a peaceful stance against the harsh realities of traditional leather fashion. "It's time to do away with the misconception that luxury means expensive items made of leather," says Gallo. "Being a conscious consumer and saving the planet is not a trend."

About jeane & jax

jeane & jax is a Canadian fashion brand dedicated to sustainable style and fashion, based in Montréal, Quebec. Founded in 2014, they design luxury vegan handbags, footwear, and will be expanding their collection to outerwear fall 2020. jeane & jax is proud to offer consumers an affordable high-end alternative to animal leather. Cruelty-free, socially responsible and inclusive fashion are at the core of the brand.

