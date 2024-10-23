Montreal Event to Spotlight the Future of Technology: Web3, AI, and Quantum Computing at InCyber Forum Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Blockchain North and SPUR Innovation Center are excited to present Spur the Future: Web3, AI & Quantum Connect, an exclusive event during InCyber Forum Canada. This event explores the convergence of Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Quantum Computing, technologies reshaping industries.

Spur the Future: Web3, AI & Quantum Connect October 29th, 2024 2-6pm Palais des Congrès de Montréal (CNW Group/Blockchain North)

Bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators, the event features dynamic panels, a startup pitch competition, and networking opportunities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how these transformative technologies are revolutionizing industries and unlocking new possibilities.

A major highlight is the unveiling of the world's first intellectual property (IP) innovation hub in Mirabel, Quebec, powered by SPUR Innovation Center. This hub will democratize access to IP, fostering creativity and collaboration within the global tech ecosystem.

The day concludes with a networking cocktail featuring a live DJ, gourmet snacks, and drinks, offering a casual environment for attendees to connect with industry leaders.

"We're thrilled to partner with SPUR Innovation Center to unite trailblazers in Web3, AI, and Quantum Computing," said Florent Thévenin, Co-Founder of Blockchain North. "This event highlights Canada's role as a leader in technological innovation and entrepreneurship."

Event Highlights:

2:00 PM – Opening Remarks

– Opening Remarks 2:15 PM – Keynote by Alan Smithson , Futurist & AI Entrepreneur

– Keynote by , Futurist & AI Entrepreneur 2:40 PM – Roundtable Debate: "Web3, AI & Quantum Disruption – Opportunities, Challenges, and Convergence" Pierre-Luc Dallaire-Demers , Phd : Quantum Physicist, UofC Scientist in Residence & Founder Pauli Group Jelani Clarke , PhD : Neuroimmunologist, Chief Business Development Officer AminoChain & Executive Lead DeSciWorld TBC

– Roundtable Debate: "Web3, AI & Quantum Disruption – Opportunities, Challenges, and Convergence" 3:30 PM – Startup Pitch Competition Jury: SPUR Innovation Center, RBCx Capital, Fractl CMOs, Front Row Ventures, and Alexandre Teodoresco.

– Startup Pitch Competition 4:30 PM – Networking Cocktail + DJ

– Networking Cocktail + DJ 6:00 PM – Closing

Why Attend?

Attendees will learn how Web3, AI, and Quantum Computing are shaping the future, engage with visionary leaders, and witness the convergence of next-gen technologies.

Event Details:

Date : October 29, 2024

: Time : 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

: – Location : Palais des Congrès, Montréal

: Palais des Congrès, Montréal Capacity : Limited to 200 attendees

: Limited to 200 attendees Registration : https://lu.ma/49qi9yuj

: https://lu.ma/49qi9yuj InCyber Forum Discount : Use code BLOC57B97FEH for 50% off registration.

: Use code BLOC57B97FEH for 50% off registration. Partners: Canadian Blockchain Consortium – McGill Ventures – Web3 Montreal – Front Row Ventures – Blockchain & AI Montreal – Fractl CMOs – Bitcoin Bay – Blockzero Innovation

