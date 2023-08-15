MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated 7th edition of Marché de Nuit Asiatique is set to captivate attendees from August 24th to 27th. This vibrant event promises to immerse visitors in an enchanting world of Asian culture, culinary delights, and unforgettable experiences. This year, the renowned Asian night market is proud to announce its thrilling collaboration with MURAL, a leading international street art festival.

Montréal Chinatown welcomes the Asian Night Market for their 7th edition. (CNW Group/Marché de Nuit Asiatique Inc.)

Marché de Nuit de Montreal has become a beloved tradition, captivating locals and visitors alike with its fusion of cultural diversity, culinary delights, and artistic expressions. This year's edition promises to push boundaries and ignite the senses, offering attendees an unparalleled celebration of creativity, community, and collaboration.

"I'm delighted that Marché de Nuit Asiatique is back for a 7th consecutive year. This is exactly the kind of initiative our administration is proud to support. This unique event allows merchants to showcase their wares and energize the neighborhood. What's more, the collaboration with MURAL promises to be a most interesting experience. I encourage everyone to take part in large numbers," said Robert Beaudry, Ville-Marie borough councilor for the Saint-Jacques district and member of the executive committee responsible for urban planning, citizen participation and democracy.

As day turns to night, Sakura Garden, located on the Palais des congrès de Montréal's Esplanade, and Place Sun-Yat-Sen will come alive with a captivating fusion of Asian-inspired culinary delights, immersive art installations, live performances, and interactive experiences. The mesmerizing tapestry of colors, flavors, and sounds will create an atmosphere that truly embraces the spirit of Montreal's multicultural essence. As part of the commitment to promoting environmental consciousness, the event will be partnering with Bo, a local Quebec startup, for a pilot program to provide reusable food packaging solutions at scale for outdoor events to transition from single-use products and raise awareness towards more sustainable practices.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with MURAL for the 7th edition of Marché de Nuit de Montréal," says Yifang Eva Hu, the visionary behind this extraordinary event. "This partnership allows us to showcase the intersection of culinary arts, cultural experiences, and visual storytelling, creating a dynamic and immersive celebration that will leave attendees inspired and enthralled."

MURAL, renowned for its vibrant street art murals and captivating artistic interventions, brings a fresh and innovative perspective to the night market experience. Attendees can expect to be mesmerized by stunning art installations and live mural paintings by the artist of Chinese origins Maylee Keo.

The collaboration between Marché de Nuit de Montreal and MURAL serves as a testament to the power of creative collaboration, community engagement, and the celebration of diversity. Together, they aim to create an inclusive and vibrant atmosphere that brings people together, fosters cultural exchange, and celebrates the rich tapestry of Montreal's artistic and culinary scenes.

"MURAL is proud to contribute to the development of the Asian Night Market by co-producing the event with its original creators," says Pierre-Alain Benoit, General Director of MURAL. "In addition to supporting the production in general, we bring a touch of urban arts to it thanks to the installations and works of the artist of Cambodian origin Maylee Keo who are part of the program of the project."

This year's Marché de Nuit Asiatique introduces an innovative AI promotion from Hiotto AI for accessing Chinatown information on your mobile devices, alongside printed panels, to create a vibrant community atmosphere and support local businesses.

Join us from August 24 to August 27 at Sakura Garden, located on the Palais des congrès de Montréal's Esplanade, and Place Sun-Yat-Sen as we embark on this exhilarating journey through the 7th edition of Marché de Nuit de Montréal, in collaboration with MURAL. This extraordinary event is not to be missed, promising an unforgettable fusion of art, culture, and culinary delights that will leave a lasting impression.

Marché de nuit asiatique thanks the city of Ville-Marie for its financial support for this event. A special thanks to the Palais des congrès de Montréal for welcoming the Marché de Nuit Asiatique on their premises.

About Marché de Nuit de Montréal:

Marché de Nuit de Montreal is an annual celebration that showcases the vibrant spirit, cultural diversity, and culinary richness of the city. Through a fusion of culinary delights, immersive art experiences, and captivating performances, Marché de Nuit de Montreal has become a beloved event that fosters community, creativity, and cultural exchange. Each edition aims to create an enchanting atmosphere where attendees can explore, discover, and celebrate the vibrant essence of Montreal.

About MURAL:

MURAL is an international street art festival that brings together renowned artists from around the world to transform the urban landscape into an open-air museum. Through its vibrant and captivating artworks, MURAL aims to inspire, engage, and ignite conversations, creating a positive impact on local communities and promoting the importance of public art.

About Maylee Keo :

Maylee Keo is an illustrator and 2D animator based in Montreal. Her work is colourful, whimsical and lively, a bit like her. You can see her values through her work and she doesn't hesitate to share her platform to those who might need it.

