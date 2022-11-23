Montréal centre-ville partners with Google Cloud to power the economic recovery

Launch of the Montréal centre-ville dashboard

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The SDC Montréal centre-ville is proud to partner with Google Cloud for the deployment of the very first dashboard dedicated exclusively to downtown Montreal. This platform will integrate key indicators in order to establish an accurate, real-time portrait of the performance and development of the city's economic center.

As of now, it would be possible to collect, consolidate and analyze correlations between accessible downtown data points in order to identify major trends and guide decision-making about actions meant to enhance the attractiveness and performance of Quebec's most important metropolis.

"The most promising avenue for ensuring downtown Montreal's sustained recovery is to base decision-making on reliable and transparent data. This is why we are extremely proud of this partnership with Google Cloud, which makes it possible to leverage data about our city center like never before. We will be able to accurately assess the effectiveness of the actions taken and better plan future actions in order to ensure a dynamism commensurate with downtown Montreal's key role within the Metropolis and all of Quebec," said Mr. Glenn Castanheira, Executive Director of Montréal centre-ville.

"We congratulate the leadership of Montréal centre-ville. Being data-driven can improve the quality of life of citizens and support public decision-makers by allowing them to base their analysis on reliable data. Google Montreal is very proud to put its technology at the service of downtown's revitalization efforts," said Mr. Claude Fortin, Account Director - Public Sector of Google Cloud.

SELECTED INDICATORS

Nearly a dozen key public and private indicators from, among others, Monéris, Éco-Compteur, BIXI Montreal, the City of Montreal and Statistics Canada will be included in this dashboard in order to present the different aspects of the attractiveness of downtown Montreal.

Mobility to and within the city center

Commercial transactions

The portrait of commercial occupation

Foot traffic

The profile of users and merchants

Montréal centre-ville plans to periodically publish its dashboard data as of 2023 in order to properly target collective efforts to relaunch the city centre. It is also expected that the addition of new datasets and organizations can increase the total number and precision of the dashboard's indicators.

About Montréal centre-ville

Founded in 1999, Montréal centre-ville is the Merchant association (SDC) of downtown Montreal, a non-profit organization that brings together nearly 5,000 businesses located between Atwater Avenue and rue Saint-Urbain, and between rue Sherbrooke and rue Saint-Antoine. It is the largest organization of its kind in Canada.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates businesses' ability to digitally transform their operations using industry-leading infrastructure, platforms, solutions, and expertise. They provide enterprise solutions that leverage the industry's greenest, most state-of-the-art cloud system from Google Cloud. Google Cloud has customers in more than 200 countries and territories that trust it to help grow their business and solve their most important business problems.

