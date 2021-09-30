This series of unmissable rendezvous for all beer lovers will take place in Downtown Montreal through the end of August, 2022.

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montréal centre-ville brassicole culturel gourmand event, which will take place in Downtown Montreal through the end of August, 2022, was officially launched today at Château Ramezay. This series of unmissable rendezvous for all beer lovers will kick off October 2 in Downtown Montreal with several options: guided tours, brewery visits and tastings by Brasseurs Montreal, plus the Route des bières Montréal centre-ville passports, followed by the Mondial de la bière festival, hosting its 27th edition Les terrasses d'automne, from October 7 to 10, in the Rio Tinto Courtyard, next to Gare Windsor de Montréal.

Organized by Festival Mondial de la bière, in collaboration with many partners, Montréal centre-ville brassicole culturel gourmand will offer participants the opportunity to discover beer from a combined cultural, urban and gourmet angle, through a smorgasbord of various activities, such as tastings, cruises, guided tours and visits, shows and much more. These activities will be held in different parts of the city, including museums and cinemas, microbreweries, brewpubs and parks. The chosen sites are easily accesible on foot, by bike, bus or metro.

« We invite all beer lovers to participate in the many activities presented as part of Montréal centre-ville brassicole culturel gourmand. In addition to experiencing a multi-sensory urban, cultural and gourmet adventure and taking advantage of exceptional discounts at many breweries and restaurants, participants will have a chance to discover or rediscover our magnificent Downtown from a new angle! » said Jeannine Marois, president and general manager of Festival Mondial de la bière.

Montréal centre-ville brassicole culturel gourmand will allow participants to take advantage of great discounts offered by the event's partners. All the details and complete program are available on the all-new Montréal centre-ville brassicole culturel gourmand website.

Montréal centre-ville brassicole culturel gourmand is made possible thanks to the financial support of the Fonds de maintien des actifs stratégiques en tourisme of Tourisme Montreal, with the financial participation of the government of Quebec.

« Tourisme Montréal is proud to contribute to Montréal centre-ville brassicole culturel gourmand, an event that will surely charm beer lovers from here and elsewhere. This series of rendez-vous falls easily within the objective of Fonds de maintien des actifs stratégiques en tourisme which is to encourage the realisation of large-scale projects to drive traffic in the larger Downtown area and maximize the benefits for the entire sector, thank to the multiplying effects of the investments », stated Yves Lalumière, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tourisme Montréal.

Montréal centre-ville brassicole culturel gourmand and Festival Mondial de la bière take this opportunity to warmly thank the invaluable partners who contributed to the project's financing: Complexe Desjardins, Brasseur de Montréal, BIXI Montréal and SDC Quartier latin.

About Festival Mondial de la bière

The Mondial de la bière was founded in Montreal in 1994. A unique and friendly tasting event, it is considered a doorway to the brewing industry in Quebec and around the world. Over the years, it has become the most important international beer festival in America and its reputation extends worldwide. A major player in the development of the brewing industry in Quebec, Mondial de la bière is a privileged witness to the evolution of the customer's taste for beer.

