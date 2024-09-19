Montreal-based Uwear.ai Launches AI-Powered Virtual Fashion Camera, Democratizing Access to High-Quality Clothing Visuals

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Uwear.ai, an AI company on a mission to build the most efficient virtual fashion camera, today announced the public launch of its cutting-edge tool that creates stunning clothing visuals from a single flat lay image. Founded in March 2023, Uwear.ai aims to drastically reduce the cost of creating product visuals, a significant pain point for many fashion brands, especially smaller players who struggle to compete with bigger brands' photoshoot budgets.

At the core of Uwear.ai's technology is Drape, a proprietary AI model that generates high-quality images of clothing worn by AI-generated models, from a single flat lay image. Unlike other approaches like fine-tuning or VTON models, Drape provides a cost-efficient route to virtualizing photoshoots while staying faithful to the original product image.

"Many SMBs and entrepreneurs don't have the budget for a real photoshoot. They end up using just the flat lays, or DIY photos with friends" said Reda Mjahed, co-founder and CEO of Uwear.ai. "With Uwear.ai, they can effectively compete with big brands who have established and efficient photoshoot operations."

Uwear.ai's birth in Montreal is no coincidence - the city is not only the third leading city in North America for clothing manufacturing with over 70% of Canada's clothing and fashion businesses, but also a major hub for AI research with institutions like MILA and labs from major tech giants. "If there's one city in the world where AI innovation for fashion should be created, it makes sense that it's Montreal," noted Axel Havard, co-founder and CTO.

Over 10,000 users have participated in Uwear.ai's beta this past year, contributing to the development of Drape. As society braces for the impact of AI, Uwear.ai presents a case where generated content serves to empower an industry, supercharging SMBs with capabilities previously out of reach.

The Uwear.ai tool is now publicly available at uwear.ai.

About Uwear.ai Software Inc. Uwear.ai is on a mission to build the best and most efficient virtual fashion camera. Founded in March 2023 in Montreal,Quebec, the company has seen over 10,000 users in its private beta. Uwear.ai has received support from NextAI and CDL-Montreal, startup programs operated by HEC Montreal. For more information, visit uwear.ai.

