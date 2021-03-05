Montreal-based Sandwich Restaurant feeds 200 people at Mission Old Brewery

https://bergham.com/en/

Caring For Montreal's Homeless Population

In the continued 2020 global pandemic, Centrale Bergham understands that many people throughout Montreal have fallen on hard times. In efforts to help feed those struggling, on the last weekend of February, the team mentioned above, donated sandwiches to Mission Old Brewery. This collaboration and donation is a move to encourage more people to act collectively in such a great time of distress.

"To end chronic homelessness, we must think differently and act collectively. Therefore, our work with homeless men and women is based on a comprehensive plan focused on six key areas of action: Emergency and Welcome, Psychosocial Support, Urban Health, Housing Options, Support In The Community, and Knowledge Building & Sharing" - Mission Old Brewery

Supporting The Local Community

Centrale Bergham has always been and continually strives to be an active member of its local communities. Founded almost 10 years ago in the Petit Maghreb, this fast-casual sandwich restaurant now has over a dozen locations in Quebec and Ontario. Serving halal Sandwiches inspired by different cuisines of the world, Bergham seeks to offer foods that all kinds of people, from all walks of life, can enjoy.

Proud to be a Montreal-based success story, this is the first of many giveaways Bergham will do to support those less fortunate around the city and local area.

"To make a difference in the world we have to all start somewhere" - Assad Khan

