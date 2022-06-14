MONTREAL, June 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal's Genatec— IT, business management and cybersecurity service provider, announced today the appointment of Mario Chartouni as Chief Transformation Officer. This new position within Genatec aims to support the company's significant growth in Canada.

"Mario will be a key addition to our team, allowing us to galvanize the next steps of our development while building and strengthening our core expertise," says Naji Nader, president and founder of Genatec. "He brings a wealth of experience and recognized knowledge in strategic planning and direction, management, customer and supplier relationships, analysis and business intelligence, all of which will stand as valuable assets for our team and partners."

Over the past three decades, Mario Chartouni has held several key positions in the field of information technologies, mainly in Lebanon. He served as Information Systems Manager at AXA and LibanPost and IT Manager at Bankers Insurance. He graduated from CY Cergy Paris University and Saint-Joseph University (Beirut).

"I have known Genatec and its president for several decades. I have witnessed the company's remarkable development, which is set to experience significant growth, both organizationally and structurally, over the next years, thanks to its team's tremendous know-how and drive. Together, our mission will be to optimize certain practices while responding efficiently to an increase in talent and customers," states Chartouni.

"Our team is excited to have such a reputable specialist come aboard to share his recognized industry experts. With the strong and rapid increase in the implementation of IT solutions among businesses since the beginning of the pandemic, Genatec has seen its demand shoot up," mentions Anthony Nader, software engineer and son of the company's founder.

Founded in 1998 by Naji Nader, the company's current president, Genatec operates from its offices in Montreal and Ottawa. Its extensive network of expert consultants spreads countrywide, including such cities as Toronto, Gatineau and Quebec City.

By offering its customers solutions dedicated to productivity optimization and cost management, Genatec helps businesses lower IT-related expenses by up to 50%. Most of its customers operate in the services sector and the manufacturing, distribution, retail, food, real estate management and hotel industry.

About Genatec

Genatec is a leader in small Canadian businesses' business solutions and IT, Web, marketing, and cybersecurity services. Founded in 1998 by Naji Nader, the company has a hundred or so employees working to strengthen the performance and digital productivity of over 1,500 active customers in Canada. The company's personalized services provide a wide range of solutions and software mainly designed for small businesses.

SOURCE VIVIANE ROY COMMUNICATIONS

