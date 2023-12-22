Montreal-based INTO AI Secures $400,000 Pre-Seed Investment to Fuel Growth in AI Technology

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - INTO AI, a leading AI technology company specializing in Conversational AI solutions, is thrilled to announce it has secured a successful pre-seed investment of $400,000. This investment will serve as a catalyst for INTO's continued growth and expansion in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The pre-seed investment will be instrumental in further developing our cutting-edge technology and expanding our market reach. The funds will primarily be allocated towards bolstering our sales and marketing efforts, as well as expanding our talented research and development team.

"We are delighted to have secured this pre-seed investment, which not only validates the value and potential of our AI technology but also propels us towards achieving our ambitious goals," said Alain Paquin, CMO and Co-founder of INTO. "With this infusion of capital, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth, enhance our product offerings, and solidify our position as a leader in the AI industry."

INTO's Conversational AI solutions have already garnered significant traction, with a growing customer base and a strong pipeline of prospects in the hospitality industry. The company's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through AI-driven automation has attracted attention from industry leaders and strategic partners alike.

"We firmly believe that AI is revolutionizing the way businesses engage with their customers," added Sebastien Brault, CEO and Co-founder of INTO. "This pre-seed investment will enable us to further innovate and refine our solutions, empowering businesses to provide personalized, efficient, and seamless customer interactions."

INTO is excited to embark on this next phase of growth and looks forward to forging new partnerships, expanding its market presence, and continuing to push the boundaries of AI technology.

About INTO: INTO is a leading AI technology company specializing in Conversational AI solutions. We empower businesses to enhance customer experiences, streamline processes, and drive operational efficiency through the power of AI. With a dedicated team of AI engineers and a commitment to innovation, INTO is at the forefront of transforming the way businesses engage with their customers.

For further information: For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Alain Paquin, CMO and Co-founder, INTO [email protected] 514-261-0026