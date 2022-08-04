MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Eighteen months after it was listed on the market, the prestigious Circuit Mont-Tremblant will soon be developed to its full potential. A company owned by Montreal businessman Gad Bitton, president and CEO of Holand Automotive Group, has just acquired it.

A Strategic Purchase

Holand Automotive Group features multiple dealerships of luxury and exotic vehicles in Montreal, Laval, Quebec City, Lévis and West Palm Beach, Florida, and numerous real estate properties in Montreal and Quebec City. The acquisition of the world-class racetrack will allow the automotive group to enhance its offering of exclusive experiences and events for drivers of Ferrari, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Lamborghini, Maserati, the all-electric Rimac hypercar, BMW and MINI vehicles.

This transaction comes shortly after Ferrari Quebec and Maserati Montreal, two of the automotive group's flagship dealerships, hosted highly popular track days for their customers at the venue.

Protecting Quebec's Automotive Legacy

A frequent client of Circuit Mont-Tremblant himself for more than 20 years, Gad Bitton has fond memories of the 4.26-kilometre track where he drove his Ferrari 360 as a founding member of the Circuit Mont-Tremblant Club. "It was important to me that an automotive institution of such historical value remain in the hands of a Canadian company," he says.

Benefits for the Laurentians

Vincent Loughran, manager of Circuit Mont-Tremblant, remains in position and welcomes the arrival of such an invested owner. Holand Automotive Group already has ambitious plans to develop and embellish this site, ideally suited to competitions and automotive elegance contests, to attract a highly desirable clientele to the region.

"We will create a state-of-the-art circuit designed for an industry experiencing a revolution," says Gad Bitton. "With the electrification of prestige brands and the end of new gas-powered sales in Quebec by 2030, our vision will meet local standards and regulations."

