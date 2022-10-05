MONTRÉAL, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Espace pour la vie and the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT) are proud to be joining forces to welcome the IMERSA summit to Montréal from October 15 to 19, 2022. Drawing immersive digital experience experts from around the globe, this major international event will be held at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan and the SAT's Satosphère.

The collaboration between two major players in the arts and fulldome technology arena provides opportunities to consolidate know-how and professional ties as well as to showcase Montréal's expertise through presentations and demonstrations.

According to Olivier Hernandez, Director of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, the event confirms Montréal's status as a centre of the immersive digital experience industry. "The entire Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan team is very excited to provide one of the venues for this event and to play a major role in bringing together experts from all over the world. The event will be a wonderful springboard for promoting our unique and innovative approach to astronomy, which is redefining the very essence of a planetarium," he added.

"Cities can be catalysts for collaboration between the members of innovative and creative ecosystems, no matter whether they're from cultural, scientific or governmental circles. Espace pour la vie is proud to help position Montréal as a living laboratory and city of knowledge by strengthening ties between the municipal government, players in the immersive digital technology arena and global experts," explained Julie Jodoin, Director of Espace pour la vie.

"The Society for Arts and Technology is delighted to host this international event, which is being held outside the United States for the very first time. After several visits to the United States to showcase our innovations in the field of immersion, it is now the turn of Montréal's creators and presenters to host this prestigious event and put our expertise in the spotlight," said Jenny Thibaul, General Director of the Society for Arts and Technology.

"IMERSA's vision is to support an international community of creators and build bridges between different cultures and disciplines. We are very excited about this opportunity to showcase outstanding immersive music and cinema while networking with so many talented professionals face-to-face," stated Dan Neafus, Director of IMERSA.

An exciting lineup of events

The five-day event will feature sessions on fulldome technology, fulldome film premieres, presentations, panel discussions, sneak peeks at new films in development and plenty of networking opportunities.

For this Montréal edition, IMERSA has received three times as many submissions as for previous editions. More than 50 presenters from 14 countries will be represented including ; University of Applied Sciences Lübeck, Brno Observatory and Planetarium, California Academy of Sciences, the International Planetarium Society, Museum of Science/Boston and the Giant Screen Cinema Association along with the National Film Board CA, the PHI Centre, Felix & Paul Studios, the SAT and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. Highlighting the event will be live shows including ; Sounds of the Ocean by American performer Joshua Sam-Miller (Embodied Sounds.com) and Entangled Structures by Austrian artist MONOCOLOR This is a must-attend event for everyone in the field of immersive digital experiences.

See the full schedule here: https://summit.imersa.org

ABOUT:

Espace pour la vie

Espace pour la vie comprises the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative and urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

Société des arts technologiques [SAT]

Founded in 1996, the Society for Arts and Technology is a non-profit organization dedicated to digital culture. It combines the functions of a centre for the arts, a training and research hub and a performance space. The SAT is recognized internationally for its active, groundbreaking role in developing technologies for immersive creation, virtual realities and telepresence. The Society for Arts and Technology is a place of collective learning that seeks to explore technology in order to infuse it with more meaning, magic and humanity.

IMERSA

Immersive Media, Entertainment, Research, Science & Arts is an international non-profit professional organization that celebrates and promotes immersive and fulldome media for education and entertainment in planetariums, schools, museums, cinemas, events and attractions. Mandated to raise the profile and professionalism of its members, IMERSA bridges many disciplines, including researchers, artists and technicians. IMERSA is a driver and nexus for communication, collaboration, experimentation, education and promotion of digital immersive media in a variety of formats and functions.

