MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Montoni Group is proud to launch its very first residential real estate project: Le 495 Beaumont, a rental building located in the Parc-Extension district at the intersection of Beaumont and Querbes avenues. The developer, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is creating a first residential project that is resolutely focused on becoming a part of the community it now joins. The $40-million project will accommodate a mix of occupants as well as local businesses, in addition to offering a rooftop community garden, a public inner courtyard and a community workshop. Delivery of the project is scheduled for the summer of 2021.

"After developing industrial, institutional, commercial and corporate buildings, we are now entering the residential market," says Dario Montoni, President of Montoni Group. "This is a new chapter for us, but also for the rental market in Montréal. Our project redefines the rental condo by integrating the latest autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in real estate. Le 495 also stands out for its design and the integration of a multitude of facilities for community living in this day and age."

A SMARTBUILDING

Le 495, which is seeking LEED v4 certification for green buildings, adjusts in real time to the climate and its users' behaviours to optimize its energy performance, reduce its impact on the environment and maximize occupant comfort thanks to a unique Montoni AI-supported system.

Among other features, the system enables automatic control of elevators to the right floor for residents, door unlocking, temperature and light adjustment, real-time connection with local businesses to reserve a table or place an order, all via a unique mobile application that supports contactless transactions. It also enables users to receive an alert when a parcel has been securely dropped off for them in one of the smart lockers on the ground floor, an aspect that is all the more relevant today with the advent of e-commerce.

Community life in our time

Parc-Ex is being reinvented and revived, thanks among others to the new MIL Campus of the Université de Montréal, the revitalization of several commercial areas and the growing number of students, professionals and young families moving into the neighbourhood. Le 495 Beaumont was specifically developed keeping in mind the community and the neighbourhood it integrates.

The project will incorporate a perfect blend of intimate balconies and private terraces, as well as common areas for solo, duo or family living. In addition to the community garden, its rooftops will feature four-season solariums that can be reserved for special moments, as well as a barbecue area, all with a breathtaking panoramic view of Mount Royal. It will also offer a gym and yoga area, indoor bike lockers, a space for teleworking, as well as a bistro café. The project will feature modern and fashionable architecture, taking advantage of natural light and raw materials such as wood, steel and exposed concrete to create spaces with a distinctive design, generous height and a warm ambience.

Project details:

117 living spaces: studios, 3 ½, 4 ½, 5 ½, town houses

Intimate balconies and private terraces

Lush green inner courtyard with several relaxation areas

Shared vegetable garden in the courtyard

Rooftop community garden

Barbecue area and four-season solariums

Connected gym and yoga area

Community workshop overlooking the courtyard

Teleworking space

Bistro café, shops and services in the area

Mobile application exclusive to Le 495 Beaumont

Smart indoor parking and charging stations

Interior bicycle racks

Area to clean pets

Ionization air and surface purification system (effective for germs and viruses)

Included:

Electricity and unlimited Internet



Appliances



Stylish lighting fixtures

To find out more about the project, go here https://le495.com/en.

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 450 projects representing more than 15 million ft2 of commercial, institutional, industrial and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 15 million ft2 under development. Proud holder of the Canada's Best-Managed Companies designation since 2001 and a Platinum Club member since 2007, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position holding large land portfolios in the Greater Montréal region. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has more than 4 million ft2 of LEED-certified buildings.

Among the developer's recent projects are Espace Montmorency, a $450-million-plus multifunctional complex located adjacent to Montmorency métro station in Laval, as well as the 2019 acquisition of the Molson Brewery land, a site of more than 1.1 million ft2 feet in downtown Montréal, in partnership with Groupe Sélection and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ,.

www.groupemontoni.com.

