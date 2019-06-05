Monthly progress update through May 2019 on long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government remains steadfast and on track in its commitment to end all long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves by March 2021.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, provided the department's monthly progress update on the government's commitment to end long-term drinking water advisories.

In May 2019, five short-term drinking water advisories at risk of becoming long-term were lifted from public systems on reserves. One long-term drinking water advisory on a public system on a reserve was added. No long-term drinking water advisories were lifted.

Short-term drinking water advisories lifted before becoming long-term:

Wapekeka, in Ontario , lifted a short-term advisory from its public water system on May 2 , following the successful completion of repairs to the distribution system. The advisory had been in effect since January 15, 2019 .

, lifted a short-term advisory from its public water system on , following the successful completion of repairs to the distribution system. The advisory had been in effect since . Montreal Lake, in Saskatchewan , lifted a short-term advisory from the Montreal Lake Public Water System on May 1 following the repair of a line break. The advisory had been in effect since February 15, 2019 .

, lifted a short-term advisory from the Montreal Lake Public Water System on following the repair of a line break. The advisory had been in effect since . Little Red River Cree Nation , in Alberta , lifted a short-term advisory from the John D'Or Prairie Public Water Supply on May 3 following an increase of disinfection at that plant to address elevated turbidity in the treated water. The advisory had been in effect since February 26, 2019 .

, in , lifted a short-term advisory from the John D'Or Prairie Public Water Supply on following an increase of disinfection at that plant to address elevated turbidity in the treated water. The advisory had been in effect since . Acadia, in Nova Scotia , lifted a short-term advisory from the Acadia Gold River Community Building on May 3 following the repair of a waterline and the installation of a new treatment system. The advisory had been in effect since February 19, 2019 .

, lifted a short-term advisory from the Acadia Gold River Community Building on following the repair of a waterline and the installation of a new treatment system. The advisory had been in effect since . Fox Lake , in Manitoba , lifted a short-term advisory from the Fox Lake (Bird) Public Water System on May 1 following repairs to the water treatment plant's pump equipment. The advisory had been in effect since June 12, 2018 .

Advisories that reached more than one year in duration and became long-term:

A drinking water advisory at Standing Buffalo, in Saskatchewan , became long-term on May 9 after being in place for more than 12 months. Operation and maintenance repairs to the existing treatment system have been completed and options to address plant capacity issues or reduce demand are being explored. ISC continues to work with the community to complete a long-term recapitalization and capacity expansion of the water treatment plant. These longer-term upgrades are projected to be complete by December 2020.

Through Budget 2016, the Government of Canada committed $1.8 billion over five years to improve water and wastewater infrastructure and set a goal of March 2021 to end all long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves.

The number of long-term drinking water advisories affecting public systems on reserves has declined from 105 in November 2015, to 58 as of May 31, 2019.

Through budget investments in water and wastewater infrastructure on reserves across the country, 505 projects are either underway or have been completed.

First Nations and the Government of Canada will continue this important work to lift the remaining long-term drinking water advisories on public systems, complete the water and wastewater projects underway now, and bridge the gap in essential infrastructure on reserves.

Quotes

"As we move closer to our goal of ending long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves, preventing short-term advisories from becoming long-term takes on greater significance. Working in partnership with First Nations, we will improve access to safe drinking water for years to come. Follow our progress at www.canada.ca/water-on-reserve."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

A drinking water advisory becomes long-term when it has been in place for more than a year.

In total, 85 long-term advisories have been lifted, 39 have been added, and one system with a long-term drinking water advisory was deactivated.

Working in collaboration with First Nations, the Government of Canada has committed to ending all long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves by March 2021 .

has committed to ending all long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves by . Short-term drinking water advisories are precautionary public health measures in place for less than a year. They are issued when the safety of the drinking water cannot be guaranteed.

Since November 2015 , 126 short-term drinking water advisories (lasting between two and 12 months) were lifted before becoming long-term.

, 126 short-term drinking water advisories (lasting between two and 12 months) were lifted before becoming long-term. Budget 2016 provided $1.8 billion over five years towards water and wastewater infrastructure.

over five years towards water and wastewater infrastructure. Budget 2017 committed an additional $49.1 million over three years towards improving access to safe drinking water.

over three years towards improving access to safe drinking water. Budget 2018 provides an additional $172.6 million over three years to help accelerate progress on lifting drinking water advisories and to ensure more infrastructure projects can be completed prior to 2021. Budget 2018 also provides support for repairs to high risk water systems, recruitment, training and retention initiatives, and the establishment of innovative First Nations-led service delivery models.

over three years to help accelerate progress on lifting drinking water advisories and to ensure more infrastructure projects can be completed prior to 2021. Budget 2018 also provides support for repairs to high risk water systems, recruitment, training and retention initiatives, and the establishment of innovative First Nations-led service delivery models. Budget 2019 proposes to invest an additional $739 million over five years, beginning in 2019-2020, with $184.9 million per year ongoing. The investment will support ongoing efforts to eliminate and prevent long-term drinking water advisories – funding urgent repairs to vulnerable water systems and providing water operator training and support programs so that First Nations communities can effectively operate and maintain their public drinking water systems.

over five years, beginning in 2019-2020, with per year ongoing. The investment will support ongoing efforts to eliminate and prevent long-term drinking water advisories – funding urgent repairs to vulnerable water systems and providing water operator training and support programs so that First Nations communities can effectively operate and maintain their public drinking water systems. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

