Montfort's TIMIA Capital Appoints New President, Monique Morden

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce Monique Morden as the new President of TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA"), a wholly-owned Montfort company. Founder and former CEO of TIMIA, Mike Walkinshaw, is now primarily focusing on his role as CEO of Montfort.

"With the continued growth of Montfort, I am delighted to announce Monique Morden's appointment as President of TIMIA Capital," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of Montfort. "Monique brings to TIMIA a wealth of leadership experience building and scaling successful startups in the technology space, giving her unique insight into the audience that TIMIA serves. TIMIA has grown significantly over the past twelve months and with the addition of Monique and the continued hard work of the TIMIA team we expect that trend to continue into 2023."

Morden is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and advisor to technology startups, particularly in the fintech space. She founded JUDI.AI, a technology company that serves the SMB banking space, and served as its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, and remains as an advisor to the board.

TIMIA Capital provides private credit solutions to recurring revenue technology companies across North America. Morden's role as President will see her leading the day-to-day operations at TIMIA, including both the underwriting and origination sides of the business.

"I am very impressed at the work of the talented team at TIMIA and their achievements over the past 8 years," said Monique Morden, President of TIMIA Capital. "We have an incredible opportunity to help founders grow in both good and challenging economic times. I look forward to working with this great team, building on their past successes and creating new opportunities for TIMIA in the SaaS and tech-enabled services space."

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

Founded in 2015, TIMIA Capital offers flexible debt solutions to capital efficient B2B SaaS companies generating $2 to $20 million in annual recurring revenue. Our non-dilutive financing solutions complement or replace an equity round and provide access to a large amount of capital to help companies accelerate growth while retaining ownership and control of their business. For more information visit timiacapital.com

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified group of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee-related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com

