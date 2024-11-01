Montfort Capital Closes Sale of TIMIA Group

(All figures in Canadian dollars)

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT), a trusted provider of focused private credit strategies for institutional investors, family wealth offices, and wealth managers, is pleased to announce it has closed the transaction previously announced on October 17, 2024, pursuant to which an affiliate of Round 13 Capital ("Round 13"), an arm's length third party, acquired from the Company all of its right, title and interest to the entities comprising the TIMIA Capital business unit (the "TIMIA Group"), together with Montfort's equity interests in the TIMIA Group investment funds.

The sale of the TIMIA Group included all-cash consideration of $4.5 million, subject to certain purchase price adjustments, and the purchaser's acquisition from Pivot Financial I Limited Partnership ("Pivot"), an affiliate of Montfort, of $2 million in principal indebtedness of TIMIA Capital Holdings Limited Partnership, an entity comprising the TIMIA Group.

About Montfort Capital Corp.

Montfort is a trusted provider of focused private credit strategies for institutional investors, family offices, and wealth managers. Our experienced management teams employ focused strategies to drive superior risk-adjusted investment returns. Montfort's business lines include:

Brightpath Capital , one of Canada's leading providers of alternative residential mortgages.

, one of leading providers of alternative residential mortgages. Langhaus Financial , provides insurance policy-backed lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs in Canada .

, provides insurance policy-backed lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs in . Nuvo Financial , is focused on providing net asset value (NAV) loans to small and mid-sized investment funds in Canada .

, is focused on providing net asset value (NAV) loans to small and mid-sized investment funds in . Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-backed private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada .

