Montfort Capital Announces Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced the results of its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

A total of 56,697,631 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and 25,279,900 Series A Preferred Shares in the capital of the Company (the "Series A Shares") were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 61.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 88.75% of the issued and outstanding Series A Shares as at the record date. At the Meeting, the following resolutions were passed by the holders of Common Shares:

a) a special resolution to amend the special rights and restrictions attached to existing Common Shares; and

b) an ordinary resolution to create special rights and restrictions for two new preferred share classes: Class B preferred shares and Class C preferred shares.

Also at the Meeting, holders of Series A Shares passed a special resolution to amend the special rights and restrictions of the Preferred Shares of the Company and the terms of the Series A Preferred Shares.

Further information regarding the resolutions that were approved at the Meeting can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com.

