Montfort Capital Announces New Credit Facility with Canadian Schedule 1 Bank for Subsidiary Langhaus Financial

~Transaction increases Langhaus funding capacity by $50 million~

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a trusted provider of focused private credit strategies for institutional investors, family offices, and wealth managers, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus"), has increased its funding capacity by $50 million through the creation of a limited partnership Langhaus LP IV ("LP IV"). The new funding is provided through a facility from a large Schedule I bank. Over the past six months Langhaus has increased capacity by more than $120mm.

"We continue to see increasing support from large financial institutions for our growing insurance lending solutions business," said Cory Bast, COO of Langhaus Financial. "The creation of Langhaus LP IV will allow us to expand our business while continuing to support Canadian advisors and their clients. The market for whole life Insurance backed lending solutions continues to grow as high-net-worth individuals utilize insurance strategies for wealth and estate planning. Langhaus Financial is committed to meeting the evolving needs of our marketplace, and the establishment of Langhaus LP IV underscores our dedication to providing innovative financial solutions."

About Langhaus

Langhaus is the leading non-bank provider of insurance policy-backed lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs throughout Canada. Working cooperatively with Canada's major insurance companies and top advisers, the Langhaus team designs flexible lending programs in a way that best meets the needs of borrowers, with an expertise in structured finance transactions and complex borrower structures that fall outside the typical purview of Canadian banks. For more information visit: www.langhausfinancial.com.

About Montfort Capital Corp.

Montfort is a trusted provider of focused private credit strategies for institutional investors, family offices, and wealth managers . We employ focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology to drive superior risk-adjusted investment returns. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com

