Montfort Capital Announces Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce its Annual General Meeting will be held on May 16, 2023, at 10:00am, at 26th Floor, 18 York Street, Toronto, Ontario. The shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting can vote their shares until 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 12, 2023. Business at the Meeting includes setting the number of and electing directors of the Company, appointing auditors for the ensuing year, and approving an equity incentive plan. A copy of the notice of meeting, proxy and management information circular for the Meeting will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

A non-interactive broadcast of the meeting will be available at https://montfortcapital.com/resources/.

The Company also confirms the previous grant of 480,375 stock options to certain directors and officers of Montfort on March 16, 2023. Each option granted to such directors and officers are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per option and carry a term of 5 years, expiring on March 15, 2028.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com.

For further information: Tim McNulty / Darren Seed, Incite Capital Markets, Andrew Abouchar, Interim CEO, Montfort Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]