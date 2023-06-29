Montfort Capital and Arena Investors Announce US$100 Million Joint Venture for TIMIA Capital

~Montfort and Arena combine efforts and capital to maximize technology investment opportunities~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced an agreement with Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a US$3.5 billion institutional investment manager, to establish a joint venture with initial capacity to deploy up to $100 million of funding. Arena will provide up to US$95 million in conjunction with US$5 million from Montfort to capitalize the venture with up to a US$100 million of funding capacity. The purpose of the venture is to provide growth capital to entrepreneurs in the technology sector. Funding can be drawn on an as needed basis and increased at the option of both parties should the intended funding capacity be reached in the next twelve months. TIMIA Capital Inc. ("TIMIA") will earn fees for servicing the venture.

Arena is a global investment firm that provides creative and flexible capital solutions for special situations. The joint venture combines Arena's extensive capital base and history of growth-oriented specialty finance with TIMIA's expertise in originating and managing technology focused loan portfolios, for the purpose of providing venture debt financing to technology companies in North America.

"For over two decades Arena's senior investment team has been investing in special situation asset and credit investments, with extensive prior experience in every permutation of growth-oriented and venture capital-backed finance, and we are excited to form a strategic joint venture with TIMIA to focus on technology companies across North America," said Victor Dupont, Managing Director of Arena Investors. "The opportunity in private credit remains significant and we firmly believe our joint venture will be met with substantial demand from companies seeking capital."

"The timing could not be better to combine TIMIA's expertise in loan origination and management of technology-focused debt, with Arena's funding capabilities," said Monique Morden, President of TIMIA Capital. "The recent departure of Silicon Valley Bank in March of this year, has created a significant opportunity for private credit lenders in the technology sector. Through our joint venture with Arena, TIMIA will be in position to fill a void left by SVB's exit and seize quantifiable market share in the lending space. With TIMIA's established reputation in the SaaS and broader tech industry, our team is fully equipped to effectively deploy this new funding."

"The partnership with Arena represents another significant milestone for TIMIA as it adds a new element of financial strength with a leading global investment firm, Arena Investors," said Andrew Abouchar, Interim CEO, Montfort Capital. "Arena has been a supportive common shareholder since participating in an equity financing in late 2021. Their early recognition of the value of our technology lending business further reinforces the potential and the value that TIMIA brings to the table. We are excited to forge a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the team at Arena."

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of April 1, 2023, and a team of over 100 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

About TIMIA Capital

Founded in 2015, TIMIA Capital provides flexible growth capital to technology companies. Our debt financing enables entrepreneurs to drive growth while retaining ownership and control of their business. For further information, please visit www.timiacapital.com.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified group of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee-related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com.

