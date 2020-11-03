Monteris Medical Announces Health Canada Approval of NeuroBlate Fusion-S™ Software

Latest NeuroBlate System software delivers superior visualization for neurosurgeons

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Monteris Medical announced that it has received Health Canada approval of its NeuroBlate Fusion-S Software and released the product commercially. This latest innovation for the NeuroBlate System has now been used in more than 450 cases and received U.S. FDA clearance in January 2020. Fusion-S Software provides unprecedented visualization for neurosurgeons to ablate brain tissue, including tumors and epileptic foci. With this advancement, Monteris extends its long-standing leadership in laser ablation in the brain.

Innovations to the Fusion-S software display provide a highly intuitive and detailed visual representation of critical anatomical detail, allowing neurosurgeons to more easily view brain structures throughout the procedure. Three dimensional views available with Fusion-S offer an advanced graphical interface to optimally define lesion anatomy. Fusion-S software also builds upon the established safety features of the NeuroBlate System, including an unlimited number of temperature pick points, which can be set at any location in the three-dimensional ablation zone to closely monitor ablation progression and avoid eloquent structures of the brain. Procedure time can also be reduced with the new software through fewer workflow steps.

Monteris Medical was founded in 1999 by Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Dr. Mark G. Torchia and Richard Tyc at the St. Boniface Hospital, with the sole focus of helping patients who suffer from neurological diseases. The software team behind the Fusion-S development remains based in Winnipeg where development of the image-guided laser ablation technology supporting NeuroBlate began.

"We are proud of our software center of excellence in Winnipeg, which continues to innovate and advance the NeuroBlate technology along with our engineering teams in the U.S.," said Tyc, co-founder and vice president, technology and advanced development. "Monteris has grown and expanded beyond its Manitoba roots, but Winnipeg remains home for a team of dedicated professionals advancing this new tool for neurosurgeons and their patients."

"Monteris continues to innovate in ways that are meaningful for neurosurgeons and our patients," said Dr. Brian Williams, a neurosurgeon at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky. "The launch of Fusion-S software represents a significant leap forward for the broader field of laser ablation for the brain. The views I have with this software offer a level of precision that is so critical for every procedure."

The NeuroBlate System utilizes robotically controlled laser thermotherapy that directs an MRI-guided laser to ablate unwanted tissue in the brain where the lesion, or abnormal tissue, originates. Unlike traditional brain surgery, a procedure with the NeuroBlate System does not require a large opening in the skull. Instead, surgeons create a small hole in the skull, about the diameter of a pencil. While the patient is in the MRI machine, the doctor guides a small laser device (probe) through the hole and into the lesion. The precise nature of the procedure helps to lessen the likelihood of harm to nearby healthy brain tissue. When compared to other current treatments for brain lesions, laser ablation has been shown to be a safe, cost-appropriate procedure in which patients experience short hospital stays, minimal pain, low readmission rates, low rates of complications, short recovery and improved quality of life.

To date, nearly 3,500 procedures have been performed with the NeuroBlate System at more than 85 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

About Monteris® and the NeuroBlate® System

Monteris Medical is a privately held company that develops and markets innovative MRI-guided, ablation systems to perform minimally invasive, robotically controlled brain surgery, commonly referred to as laser ablation, LITT (Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy) or SLA (Stereotactic Laser Ablation). The Monteris NeuroBlate System is the only minimally invasive system that enables a robotic interface for the precise and safe delivery of laser energy. The NeuroBlate device is a surgical tool and is not a treatment for any specific disease state or condition. The Monteris Medical NeuroBlate System is indicated for use to ablate, necrotize, or coagulate intracranial soft tissue, including brain structures (e.g., brain tumor and epileptogenic foci as identified by non-invasive and invasive neurodiagnostic testing, including imaging). Current investors include Birchview Capital, Versant Ventures, SightLine Partners, and BDC Capital.

SOURCE Monteris Medical

For further information: Monteris Medical, Inc. Richard Tyc, Vice President Technology and Advanced Development, [email protected], 204-293-6413., http://www.monteris.com

Related Links

http://www.monteris.com

