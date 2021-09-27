Montana's® partners with Food Banks Canada to combat food insecurity

Montana's will donate 100,000 meals over the course of a week

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Montana's BBQ & Bar ® believes in a Canada where no one goes hungry, and are happy to announce their partnership with Food Banks Canada to help end food insecurity in Canada. As part of the initiative Montana's® will donate the equivalent of two meals for every dine-in visit or takeout order made in the week leading up to Thanksgiving, October 4 - 10, in hopes of donating over 100,000 meals that week.

"Montana's® is excited to expand our partnership with Food Banks Canada to donate a minimum of 100,000 meals to people in need across the country," says Adrianne Largo, Director, Marketing of Montana's®. "It's been a hard couple of years for everyone, and we're happy to do our part to give back. Corporate social responsibility is a key tenet of Montana's® values and we will continue to actively support our local communities."

"We are so grateful for the support of Canadians, and for partners like Montana's® who care about their neighbours experiencing food insecurity. We all have a role to play in solving hunger," shares David Armour, CEO, Food Banks Canada. According to HungerCount , in 2019, 5,570,329 meals and snacks were provided by Food Banks CanadaRepresenting over 1,084,386 visits to local food banks across Canada in one month alone.

To participate, visit any Montana's® location for dine-in or take-out from October 4-10, 2021.

About Montana's BBQ & BAR®

Montana's BBQ & BAR® is a Canadian comfort food joint that is famous for in-house smoked pork ribs, 100% Canadian steaks and juicy burgers. Montana's celebrates fun-to-eat, finger-licking smoked and barbecued comfort food that breaks the 'proper' rules. Our vibe is fun, casual and unpretentious, where you can laugh heartily and enjoy your friends and family. Montana's is owned by Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full service restaurant company. Find out more at www.montanas.ca . Follow Montana's® on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of June 27, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,327 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

SOURCE Montana's

