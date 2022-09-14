Montana's® is expanding its partnership with Food Banks Canada to combat food insecurity

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Montana's BBQ & Bar ® announced today that it will be continuing and expanding its partnership with Food Banks Canada to help end food insecurity across the country. Montana's believes in a Canada where no one goes hungry and will work to donate the equivalent of 150,000 meals by the end of 2022.

"Montana's® is excited to expand its partnership with Food Banks Canada," says Adrianne Largo, Director, Marketing of Montana's®. "Our guests helped us donate over 100,000 meals in 2021. We continue our efforts this year with a larger goal of increasing our donation by 50% to provide 150,000 meals by the end of 2022. Corporate social responsibility is a key tenet of Montana's® values and we will continue to actively support our local communities. We are happy to do our part to fight against food insecurity in Canada." says Largo.

"We know it's a very difficult time for many right now, with 23% of Canadians recently reporting they are eating 'Less than they should,' due to rising inflation, explains Food Banks Canada's CEO Kirstin Beardsley. In the past, people would turn to food banks during times of job loss, or due to lower wages — but more recently, Canadians are telling us that they are running out of money for food because of rising housing, gas, energy, and food costs. "That's an indication that we need to find new longer-term solutions to fight hunger and food insecurity," says Beardsley.

Montana's is donating the equivalent of one meal, up to 100,000 meals, to Food Banks Canada for every dine-in visit now to October 10, 2022. Guests can make even more of an impact by donating a minimum of $1 on their bill, and get a $5 off coupon for their next dine-in visit until November 14. Guests can also contribute on the Food Banks Canada fundraising page for Montana's. Montana's will match donations up to $10,000.

Every impact has the potential to create a tidal wave of change. Be part of the change in the fight against food insecurity.

About Montana's BBQ & Bar - 1995

Montana's BBQ & BAR® is a Canadian comfort food joint that is famous for in-house smoked pork ribs, 100% Canadian steaks and juicy burgers. Montana's celebrates fun-to-eat, finger-licking smoked and barbecued comfort food that breaks the 'proper' rules. Our vibe is fun, casual and unpretentious, where you can laugh heartily and enjoy your friends and family. Montana's is owned by Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full service restaurant company. Find out more at www.montanas.ca . Follow Montana's® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

About Food Banks Canada

In collaboration with a supportive food bank network that spans coast-to-coast-to-coast, Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow. As a national charitable organization, Food Banks Canada is dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity by supporting a network of Provincial Association; affiliate food banks and food agencies that work at the community level to relieve hunger. Our work is focused on maximizing collective impact, strengthening local capacity, and reducing the demand for food banks until a day when they are no longer needed. In March 2021, there were more than 1.3 million visits to Canada's food banks, a 20.3% increase compared to March 2019. Learn more about how Food Banks Canada is working to end hunger in Canada, and how you can help by accessing Food Banks Canada HungerCount 2021 Report. Join with us @FoodBanksCanada.

