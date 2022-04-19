Montana's BBQ & Bar is a sponsor in the new season of Food Network Canada's Fire Masters this spring

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - This spring, viewers of Food Network Canada's Fire Masters should expect an exciting season beginning April 17 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Montana's is proud to be a sponsor in the new season of this epic flame-kissed show hosted by Chef Dylan Benoit.

In each episode, three chefs enter the inferno, pushing their grilling talents to the limit. They battle in fiery challenges, cooking up creative, mouthwatering dishes for a chance to go head-to-head with a renowned judge in the third and final round, fighting for a $10,000 cash prize and the title of Fire Masters Champion.

"This grilling competition series perfectly matches the brand's DNA. Montana's is the BBQ expert in Canada, home of comfort food and all about nourishing the soul with hearty food and genuine hospitality," says Adrianne Largo, Director, Marketing- Montana's.

"Montana's has the best masters of its craft. We have rigorous Smoke Masters and Grill Masters certification programs for our chefs to ensure our smoked-in-house-daily ribs and pulled pork are consistent and perfect every time. There is no better sponsorship fit for the brand than Food Network Canada's Fire Masters," adds Largo.

Montana's BBQ & Bar is sponsoring a Montana's Market area in the pantry and integrated challenges. The winning dish of the Battle of the Taco challenge will inspire a taco item on our upcoming limited-time menu - BBQ Tex Mex - which will run from April 26 to June 27, 2022 at the brand's participating restaurants.

The Battle of the Taco challenge will be aired on Sunday, April 24 at 7PM ET on Food Network Canada, introduced by Jen Hennings, Executive Chef for Montana's BBQ & Bar. Visit www.montanas.ca to learn more about this partnership.

About Montana's BBQ & Bar

Montana's BBQ & BAR® is a Canadian comfort-food joint that is famous for in-house smoked pork ribs, 100% Canadian steaks and juicy burgers. Montana's celebrates fun-to-eat, finger-licking smoked and barbecued comfort food that breaks the 'proper' rules. Our vibe is fun, casual and unpretentious, where you can laugh heartily and enjoy your friends and family. Montana's is owned by Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. Find out more at www.montanas.ca. Follow Montana's® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of December 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,261 restaurants, 83 per cent of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Montana's

For further information: Adrianne Largo, Director of Marketing, [email protected]