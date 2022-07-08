Montana's All-You-Can-Eat Ribfest expands with a rib tour across Canada

The tour commences ahead of the BBQ restaurant's All-You-Can-Eat Ribfest and includes donations to Food Banks Canada

TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - This summer, Montana's BBQ & Bar is taking a rib tour across Canada. From July 9th to August 11th, BBQ fans can sample their favourite Montana's ribs in 15 cities across the country, including Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and more.

At each stop, guests can enjoy free rib samples, including a two-bone rib with coleslaw, and fun activities like cornhole, face painting and, at some locations, even ride on a mechanical bull.

While guests can have a blast at every stop, they can also be part of the fun on social media with the #GetMontanasMessy contest for a chance to win weekly prizes and enter to win the grand prize; a BBQ and smoker set. All they need to do to enter is post a picture or video of their BBQ sauce-covered face on their social media profile(s) with #GetMontanasMessy and tag @MontanasBBQ. Guests can also visit restaurants to get saucy and participate in the #GetMontanasMessy contest.

"We're excited to bring our famous ribs on the road, have fun and get Montana's messy with guests across the country," says Adrianne Largo, Marketing Director, Montana's.

At this year's rib tour, Montana's will also be accepting donations to Food Banks Canada. For each sample given out at the event, Montana's will also donate the equivalent of one meal to the charity. Last year, Montana's donated 100,000 meals to Food Banks Canada ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend. This year, its goal is to donate 150,000 meals.

"We believe in a Canada where no one goes hungry and that's why we are proud to partner with Food Banks Canada and give back to the communities that we are a part of," says Largo.

Running alongside the tour is Montana's All-You-Can-Eat Ribfest, happening in restaurants only, across Canada. From July 19th to September 12th, guests can enjoy all the pork-back ribs their BBQ lovin' hearts desire with their choice of BBQ sauce, in-house baked beans or coleslaw, freshly-baked cornbread, and seasoned fries.

About Montana's BBQ & Bar

Montana's BBQ & BAR® is a Canadian comfort food joint that is famous for in-house smoked pork ribs, 100% Canadian steaks and juicy burgers. Montana's celebrates fun-to-eat, finger-licking smoked and barbecued comfort food that breaks the 'proper' rules. Our vibe is fun, casual and unpretentious, where you can laugh heartily and enjoy your friends and family. Montana's is owned by Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. Find out more at www.montanas.ca . Follow Montana's® on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok.

About Food Banks Canada

In collaboration with a supportive food bank network that spans coast-to-coast-to-coast, Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow.

As a national charitable organization, Food Banks Canada is dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity by supporting a network of Provincial Associations, affiliate food banks and food agencies that work at the community level to relieve hunger. Food Banks Canada's work is focused on maximizing collective impact, strengthening local capacity and reducing the demand for food banks until a day when they are no longer needed. Learn more at https://foodbankscanada.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Fionn MacCool's, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of March 27, 2022, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,251 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint-venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

