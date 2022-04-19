MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, April 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Brivia Group is proud to present a new sustainable mixed-use real estate project to be built on the Versant Soleil of Tremblant.

This multi-phase project will connect Versant Soleil to Versant Sud, while supporting the eventual expansion of the skiable terrain of Tremblant, a true leader in resort destinations. Brivia Group is launching the development of Versant Soleil while aspiring to an innovative development vision that has been carried out by a succession of great builders since 1939.

With a layout worthy of the finest ski villages, more than 500 residential units will be offered, including Mountain Homes, Mountain Towns and Mountain Condos, as well as several shared amenities. A true ski-in/ski-out approach will be at the heart of the proposed residential development on the west side of Versant Soleil and a new private ski lift will be installed by Brivia. This YOO-branded residential project will integrate with the natural landscape, pursuing an approach that promotes mountain living in perfect symbiosis with nature, with the first phase to be officially unveiled in the fall of 2022.

In the heart of the Laurentians and on the outskirts of Mont-Tremblant National Park, this new area of mountain residences and winter sports aims to meet the highest standards of eco–responsible real estate. The architects (MSDL), landscape architects (Projet Paysage) and urban planners (Fahey et associés) have crafted a vision that will ensure the built environment of the project is well integrated into its prime natural setting.

The goal is to offer a well-thought-out residential resort project where nature and humans are one. Integrating with the mountain with respect and humility, Versant Soleil will propose a new way of living on the land, combining comfort and living in nature, and harmonizing calm and outdoor activities. The materials to be employed will be in symbiosis with the mountain and the forest, while linking to the omnipresent bedrock of the area, a remnant of the Laurentide Ice Sheet.

Close collaboration with the City of Mont-Tremblant's urban planning department has been ongoing to ensure that everything is in place for the success of this new development. With this goal in mind, Brivia Group is currently undertaking infrastructure and site preparation work, an essential step toward the successful completion of the project.

"We are pleased to be able to refocus on Versant Soleil with the arrival of the Brivia Group. The launch of this development aims to enrich the available offering of lodgings and thus continue to position us as a destination of choice in Eastern North America. Although it was put on hold when the pandemic hit, the Mont Timber project is still under consideration and an announcement will be made in due course, once the project can be launched. Mont Tremblant Resort is pleased to support Brivia Group in the development of Versant Soleil, because no matter where our visitors come from, they will be delighted to enjoy an environment that respects nature and offers an inspiring lifestyle," said Patrice Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mont Tremblant Resort.

"With this project, Brivia Group is bringing its urban real estate expertise to a renowned resort site. Recognized for our originality, our modern vision and our attention to the needs of residents, we are convinced that we will be able to develop a site that meets the expectations of the community, Station Mont Tremblant, the Tremblant Resort Association and future residents of Versant Soleil. Respect for the natural environment, which makes this site a jewel of the Laurentians, is the basis for all our development efforts," said Kheng Ly, Founder, President and CEO of Brivia Group.

About Station Mont Tremblant

Station Mont Tremblant is one of 15 iconic four-season destinations owned by Alterra Mountain Company. A true leader among resort destinations thanks to its mountain and pedestrian village experience, its view of the Laurentians, the diversity of its annual offering and the reputation of its major events — including the 24 Hours of Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival — is known to be among the "World's Best Ski Destinations" by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler in 2020, as well as being voted the "#1 Ski Village in Eastern North America" 20 times by the readers of SKI Magazine.

About Brivia Group

Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment company with an expanding portfolio of major projects in Greater Montreal Area, Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, Quebec City and other regions of Quebec province. Founded in 2000, Brivia Group has the expertise, track record and business networks needed to fulfil bold projects such as 1 Square Phillips, Mansfield, YUL, QuinzeCent and LB9, meeting the expectations of its diverse clienteles.

About YOO Design Studio

Established in 1999, YOO Design Studio is a global award-winning design collective of architects, interior designers and product designers. Incorporating the local culture and custom, YOO brand enhance lives through original design and generate communities with an emphasis on conscious living. One of the most diverse and renowned design offerings in the world, YOO Design Studio's experience in over 36 countries and its realizations including but not limited to the design of landmark residential, hotel and private commission projects.

