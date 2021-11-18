MONOVA: Museum of North Vancouver opens Saturday, December 4, 2021 and successfully raises $1.5 million for its comprehensive campaign

MONOVA is welcoming visitors to explore its gallery spaces, which include interactive displays, as well as moving tributes to the past, such as the section dedicated to Residential School survivors and their families.

It's taken more than 50 years, a multitude of meaningful discussions with community members and Indigenous leaders, countless volunteer hours, and painstaking research to amass a collection of more than 9,000 artefacts, but after 20 years of planning finally the Museum of North Vancouver is ready to welcome the public. The new Museum of North Vancouver joins the Archives of North Vancouver in Lynn Valley under the MONOVA banner.

"We're delighted to be opening the doors to the new Museum of North Vancouver. The past year has been challenging for many of us and with this project we're excited to be a part of North Vancouver's pandemic recovery," stated Commission Chair Dee Dhaliwal. "A community vision decades in the making has finally become reality, the result of many years of advocacy and persistent belief in the potential and the necessity of this space."

Located in the heart of the vibrant Shipyards District at 115 West Esplanade, MONOVA is close to Lonsdale Quay, The Polygon Gallery and SeaBus Terminal. In addition to featuring the restored electric Streetcar 153, the Museum includes a powerful new cedar carving of Sch'ich'iyuy (The Two Sisters) by Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) carver Wade Baker. And that's just the lobby...

Exhibits in the new permanent gallery include:

An Indigenous Welcome Circle showcasing

Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and Səl̓ílwətaɬ (Tsleil-

Waututh) Nations artefacts

Touched by Nature, including the Amazing

Animals display

The changing face of outdoor recreation

Connections: Where cultures collide

Sports: past and present, including Olympic

athletes Interactive children's displays

Women in Wartime

History of shipbuilding on the North Shore

History of North Vancouver's waterfront

Innovative industries that took shape in

North Vancouver

The Museum's Feature Exhibition Gallery

will open in early 2022

"We're excited to welcome the community into this incredible new museum," notes MONOVA Director Wesley Wenhardt. "I look forward to strengthening and building new relationships in the community, especially those with the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and Səl̓ílwətaɬ Nations. I'm excited to learn more about the community of North Vancouver and honoured to work with the Museum and Archives team on the launch of North Vancouver's newest cultural attraction."

"Showcasing our rich culture and history in today's modern, vibrant, and dynamic community is important for all people," said Mayor Linda Buchanan. "MONOVA represents another important addition to the cultural precinct in Lower Lonsdale that the City has committed to fostering. A tremendous amount of work has brought us to this grand opening and I couldn't be more thrilled."

The Museum of North Vancouver will engage, strengthen and inspire our community by exploring the stories of North Vancouver's past, present and future. We invite the community to come together and get involved to financially support MONOVA so that we can create a dynamic and innovative hub where the stories of North Vancouver's people, places and past come to life.

$1.5 Million Comprehensive Campaign Goal Achieved

Thanks to community support, we have successfully achieved our $1.5 million Comprehensive Campaign goal. This $7.6 million Museum was delivered thanks to $6.1 million total investment from the City of North Vancouver, Province of British Columbia and Government of Canada, and more than $1.5 million from individuals, businesses and foundations via the Friends of the NVMA Society's Comprehensive Campaign.

In addition, the City of North Vancouver-owned amenity space is leased to MONOVA, valued at $625,000 annually with the additional contribution of $170,000 funding to refurbish Streetcar 153.

We rely on annual donations to help MONOVA continue to inspire future generations by providing for sustainable, relevant, and inclusive programs and exhibits that respond to the needs of the community and visitors to North Vancouver.

ABOUT MONOVA

MONOVA: Museum of North Vancouver, operated by the North Vancouver Museum and Archives Commission (NVMA), is a shared partner agency of the City and District of North Vancouver. MONOVA operates both the new Museum of North Vancouver as well as the Archives of North Vancouver located in Lynn Valley. MONOVA also supports other online/offsite experiences for the public to engage and learn about the past, present and future stories of North Vancouver.

We respectfully acknowledge that MONOVA: Museum and Archives of North Vancouver is located on the traditional lands of the Scḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl̓ílwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations, whose ancestors have lived here for countless generations. We are grateful for the opportunity to live, work and learn with them on unceded Coast Salish Territory.

Thanks to very generous financial support for this project from the City of North Vancouver, the Government of Canada, individuals, families, foundations, and corporations and core funding from the District and City of North Vancouver and BC Arts Council, the new $7.6 million Museum will open in December 2021.

Donations are accepted through the Friends of the North Vancouver Museum and Archives Society, Registered Charity No. 89031 1772 RR0001

