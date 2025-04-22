MONOGRAM LUXURY APPLIANCES LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH CELEBRITY DESIGNER LAUREN KYLE MCDAVID

Kyle McDavid will serve as Monogram's first official Canadian Design Ambassador, helping Canadians elevate every moment.

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Monogram, the luxury and lifestyle appliance brand, and Lauren Kyle McDavid, a world-renowned celebrity designer, have just announced a two-year partnership that will establish Lauren as the brand's official Design Ambassador. The partnership will tap into Lauren's influential voice and storytelling ability while allowing her to inspire interior designers and design enthusiasts with her style, vision, and perspective.

Monogram x Lauren Kyle McDavid (CNW Group/Monogram)

"Partnering with Monogram feels like a natural extension of my passion for design, cooking, and hospitality," says Lauren. "As a designer, bar owner, and self-proclaimed cook, I constantly strive to create spaces and experiences that align with my ethos - precision, creativity, and excellence. Monogram's products perfectly complement this vision, and I'm excited to enhance my interiors, bar operations, and culinary creations with their innovative technology."

As an emerging force in the design world, Lauren will lead the inaugural Monogram Design Council, the brand's exclusive think tank of visionary designers. Furthermore, this initiative reflects Monogram's commitment to forming meaningful relationships with influential design leaders. Launching in 2025, the Monogram Design Council will bring together an elite roster of Canada's top design, style, and lifestyle experts for a first-of-its-kind content series.

Bob Park, Chief Brand Officer at GE Appliance Canada, also commented on the new partnership, stating that, "Lauren Kyle McDavid represents the next generation of luxury design: bold, refined, and experience-driven. Her ability to fuse functionality with beauty mirrors everything we stand for at Monogram. This partnership brings a fresh new energy to Monogram."

This collaboration will usher in a new era of luxury and design for Canada; Lauren's expertise will allow Monogram to embrace a signature approach that will redefine the world of luxury appliances.

About Monogram

For more than 30 years, the Monogram luxury appliance brand has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Through artisan-inspired quality control and a relentless commitment to innovation, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions to discerning consumers. For more information, visit www.monogram.ca .

