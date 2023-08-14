MONLOVE WINS ESTEEMED GOLD STEVIE® AWARD AT THE 2023 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

Winners to Be Celebrated During Event in Rome on 13 October 2023

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - MONLOVE™, the dynamic Montreal-based creative powerhouse, has won the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in the category: Company of the Year - Media & Entertainment - Small, at the distinguished 20th Annual International Business Awards® announced today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program that recognizes remarkable achievements across various industries. Open to organizations of all sizes, types, and geographic locations, the awards celebrate excellence and innovation on an international scale. The 2023 IBAs received more than 3700 entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

This remarkable accomplishment highlights MONLOVE's exceptional year. It includes the debut of All Systems Are Go!, an original live and immersive educational experience by MONLOVE™. This experience showcases NASA's Artemis missions and the beloved Peanuts characters at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. This initiative has transformed the approach to presenting family content, incorporating interactive activities and engaging storytelling for the audience. Additionally, MONLOVE has revealed astounding tours for mega stage spectaculars: Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold and Bugs Bunny Great Big Musical Extravaganza! These productions are poised to captivate audiences in 2024, introducing innovative entertainment that pushes boundaries and creates fresh ways to delight spectators.

Founded in 2005 by Ella Louise Allaire, in partnership with Martin Lord Ferguson, MONLOVE has consistently delivered top-tier family-oriented content, captivating audiences seeking unforgettable stories. The company's credo is to innovate while bringing a message of love and hope to the world. Other notable work includes Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure, The Nut Job Live & Friends, epic music scores for Cirque du Soleil shows Kà and Zed and dozens of Hollywood tv, film and video games. The company boasts an extensive portfolio of collaborations with industry titans such as Warner Bros., NASA, Peanuts™, 20th Century Fox, Cirque Du Soleil, Disney, CBS, NBC, ABC, Holiday On Ice, APM Music Hollywood, and Miral.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. Comments on MONLOVE™ from the Judges include:

"MONLOVE has created content that will transcend many generations. The lessons of the content they have produced are very valuable in uplifting humanity."

"What makes MONLOVE exceptional is the company's commitment to using high-end technologies to elevate their productions. The incorporation of video mapping and puppetry in "Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold," as well as the innovative use of 220˚ projection and interactive preshow in "All Systems Are Go!" set MONLOVE apart from other players in the industry. Both of these projects not only provide entertainment but also carry strong social messages and educational elements, which makes them unique and significant."

