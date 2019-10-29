Monkhouse Law launches 12 Million Dollar employee class action lawsuit against AE Hospitality, for misclassification of restaurant workers

"The flexibility to refuse work does not turn employees into independent contractors," said Andrew Monkhouse, founder and managing lawyer of Monkhouse Law, a Toronto employment law firm.

"This is yet another misclassification of workers. We are seeing more and more of these cases every month," said Mr. Monkhouse.

The employee class action lawsuit is being filed on the heels of a July 2019 Tax Court of Canada decision, AE Hospitality v MNR, where Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) found that the 218 workers of AE Hospitality were employees and not independent contractors. This being the case, the 218 workers were engaged in pensionable and insurable employment.

Whereas in tax cases, subjective intent (i.e. to be an independent contractor) is relevant in determining an employee's status, employees have no power to contract out of the protections afforded them under the Employment Standards Act (ESA) 2000, even if they wanted to.

"Rather, the test in assessing the status of a worker is this: 'Whose business is it?' Do workers bear the business risk? in relation to the services they provide to the company? Or, is that risk borne by the company?" said Mr. Monkhouse.

