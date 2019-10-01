Monkhouse Law is top growing law firm for 2019: The Globe and Mail's ROB

"Even though Ontario provides robust protections for employees' rights in the workplace, unfortunately many employers do not adhere to them. That's why Monkhouse Law practices employment law primarily, to help both employees who have legitimate claims against their employers and to encourage employers to do the right thing," said Mr. Monkhouse.

"Within the practice of employment law, we have created a new service of Employee Class Actions, to help fight for the rights of workers such as those in the Gig Economy. The Gig Economy is comprised of so-called disruptors like Uber, Lyft, Sidecar, and Airbnb who classify employees as independent contractors thereby making them ineligible for employee protections and rights," said Mr. Monkhouse.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify.

In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year; Monkhouse Law ranked 199th but was the fastest growing law firm ranked.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

Monkhouse Law is a Toronto employment law firm that specializes in: wrongful dismissal, human rights law, labour law, employee class actions, employment insurance claims, and denied long-term disability claims.



Current employee class actions include: RBC Life Vacation, Holiday Pay and Overtime Class Action; RBC Insurance/Aviva Vacation and Holiday Pay Class Action; Deloitte Document Reviewer Class Action; AE Hospitality – Catering Employee Misclassification; and Solar Brokers Canada – Misclassification Class Action.



