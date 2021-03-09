MONTRÉAL, March 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - President - Founder and Artistic director of the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT), Mrs. Savoie announced to the board of directors of the organization her decision to withdraw from day-to-day management. For several months now, the board and Mrs. Savoie have been discussing succession and continuity, and today they released an action plan to ensure the best possible continuation of the organization's activities.

She is expected to leave on September 24, 2021. In close collaboration with the SAT board of directors, she will lead the call for nominations and the selection process for her successor. Mrs. Mouna Andraos, a member of the organization's board of directors and co-director of the Daily tous les jours art and design studio, will temporarily assume the position of artistic director to ensure a smooth transition.

"We would like to thank Mrs. Savoie for her vision and her dedication to the artists and the public mobilized by digital arts. Known worldwide for its avant-garde nature, SAT today has a promising future. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our teams and our valued partners who, over 25 years of activities at the SAT, have worked tirelessly to carry out our mission."

- Sébastien St-Hilaire, on behalf of the SAT board of directors

During this transition period, the SAT will continue its creative and innovative work, and will continue to carry out its multiple ongoing projects, despite the pandemic affecting the cultural industry.

"In 1996, I had a great dream: bringing together in one place a talent incubator, a learning place for young professionals supervised by high-level directors, artist residencies for both local and foreign artists, stages for creators, a training program for 7- to 77-year-olds, and a recognized research center for the scientific and artistic communities. I wanted to offer Montrealers a collective infrastructure dedicated to social issues in the digital age. Twenty-five years later, I can proudly say that my dream has become a reality. The SAT has inspired generations of artists and researchers, and has contributed to Quebec's influence far beyond our borders. This dream fulfilled is my legacy; I offer it to our audiences, partners, collaborators, creators and researchers for generations to come."

- Monique Savoie

Mrs. Savoie will continue to serve on the SAT board of directors and may be invited to act as an ambassador for the organization on special projects at the local and international levels.



About the SAT

Founded in 1996, the Society for Arts and Technology is a non-profit organization a social economy organization. It is internationally recognized for its active and pioneering role in the development of immersive technologies, virtual reality and the creative use of very high-speed networks. With its triple mission as an artist-run centre, research and training centre for digital art, SAT was created to support a new generation of creator-researchers in the digital age. These communities benefit from its research, prototyping, production, training, publishing and public exchange programs.

