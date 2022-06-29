MONICA RUFFO, FOUNDER AND CEO, AND DR. JILL SHAINHOUSE, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISOR AND DIRECTOR, TO BE FEATURED IN AWARD-WINNING PBS DOCUSERIES HOSTED BY DENNIS QUAID

Both Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told, and Dr. Jill Shainhouse, Chief Medical Advisor and Director of Well Told, were interviewed last week on location in Toronto, ON, for an episode that will be included in a three-part series on the benefits of plant-based living and the current trend and societal transformation towards this type of lifestyle.

The series, hosted by Dennis Quaid, is an interstitial show on PBS that provides educational documentaries on a wide range of subjects such as business, health, finance, technology, travel, culture and more. The development team behind Viewpoint has received over one hundred Telly(c) awards over the course of twenty years in the industry, and the series' goal is to provide innovative and unique content featuring the world's most influential organizations and individuals.

Commenting on this incredible opportunity, Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told stated, "We are honoured to participate in this award-winning docuseries. One of our brand pillars is and always has been education, and we are thrilled to be able to share our knowledge and bring new information to a nationwide audience to empower them to make the right decisions about their health."

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 850 pharmacies in the U.S. in addition to being available at welltold.com and on Amazon.

