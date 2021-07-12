Monica Curtis takes the helm of EnerQuality as President & CEO

EnerQuality is welcoming this industry inflection point with next-level leadership. Ms. Curtis brings over 25 years of Canadian and U.S. market experience working with governments, utilities, businesses, and organizations to improve energy use. Most recently, Ms. Curtis served as CEO of Energy Efficiency Alberta, where the agency achieved $952M in economic growth for the province in just over three years. As Executive Vice President, Strategic Development and Energy Finance Solutions with a leader in efficiency programs based in Wisconsin, she oversaw the delivery of residential building science training, contractor-delivered energy efficiency programs and efficiency financing for electric and natural gas utilities, and governments across the U.S. Recognized as one of Canada's Clean 50 in 2020, she participates in advisory board and expert panels ranging from the Climate Innovation Fund (a Low Carbon Cities Canada Initiative) to Efficiency Canada to Red Deer College's Alternative Energy Lab.

Ms. Connie Carras, Chair of EnerQuality Corporation's Board of Directors, welcomed Ms. Curtis to the Company. "At a time of unprecedented market opportunity and environmental imperatives, Monica takes the Company confidently into the future as its' President & CEO. She has the vision and strategy to lead market transformation, support the housing industry and Canada's successful transition to a low carbon economy," said Ms. Carras. "As a client, market and people-focused leader, she will be instrumental in driving new value creation for the benefit of EnerQuality, our Clients, Partners, Sponsors and Canadian homeowners. More than ever, EnerQuality is positioned for the future. More than ever, we are stronger together."

"I'm honoured to take on this role at a time of unprecedented momentum in building energy efficiency and decarbonization," said Ms. Curtis. "EnerQuality supports builders, renovators, and developers build better homes and provide meaningful work in their communities. I look forward to working with the staff, delivery partners, Board, building industry and broader network to advance building science in Ontario and across Canada, to benefit all Canadians."

About EnerQuality

EnerQuality Corporation (www.enerquality.ca) is the market leader in green building programs. Founded in 1998 as a partnership between the Ontario Home Builders' Association and the Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance, EnerQuality is focused on accelerating energy efficient and sustainable housing through education, certification, recognition initiatives, and the development of market-based programs that drive innovation.

SOURCE EnerQuality Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Margolius, Tel. 416-566-4189, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.enerquality.ca

