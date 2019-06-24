MONEY.CA and Money Magazine readers and subscribers choose REPUTATION.CA as the top Canadian Online Reputation Management Company in Canada

It isn't fun or pleasurable if you or your company must face this sort of crisis management for cause or through no fault of your own. From a simple job application search by a HR professional for your livelihood or a major data breach ready to be further exposed online to media companies and journalists.

What do you do? If you ever have a problem like this then it is best to get professional crisis management help. You want to minimize the damage and as soon as possible because reputation is everything.

Regardless of the issue, a negative article, statement or bad review online can hurt anyone or any company and cause your reputation to suffer and punish your bottom line temporarily or even put you out of commission. Everyone deserves a second chance and sometimes you must make it or take it to the next level. Sitting on a problem and thinking it will resolve itself over time may not always be the answer. Face the music and get on with it as fast as you can by seeking council with the best-known representation available.

MONEY.CA and Money Magazine, working with Envoke.com a top-notch Canadian newsletter service, have conducted a survey about online reputation in Canada. Through the monthly MONEY Newsletter, a send to 100,000 Canadian financial consumers revealed that most of them believe what they see and search on the Internet to be relatively true. At the same time 78% said they have researched a company or person's name before doing business with them. A high percentage of this same group noticed or were made aware of Reputation.ca as being the top company or brand that could help suppress negative information or clear your name altogether.

In conclusion MONEY.CA and Money Magazine were compelled to agree that Repuation.ca is the number one online reputation company in Canada. And noticeably ahead of its competition with advanced information, insight and technology used to help individuals and companies to get the desired results in the face of bad or ill-gotten remarks, press and publicity.

Congratulations to Reputation.ca for quietly being awarded a well-deserved accolade by going into the corners and cleaning up things that affect Canadians, companies and corporations adversely.

SOURCE Money.ca

